APUA announces Summer Internship Program 2024

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has announced the selection of twenty-four interns for the prestigious Summer Internship Program 2024.

This yearly initiative is aimed at providing students with hands- on experience in the utilities sector. This will cover the areas such as electricity, water, and telecommunications.

Considerably, the internship is going to run for eight weeks where the interns will be offered with an opportunity to work closely with industry professionals. Such an experience would provide interns with an opportunity to gain practical skills and insights that will make the difference in interns’ academic knowledge.

As well, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) aims to nurture the next generation of talent and foster a deeper understanding of the critical services that support the nation’s infrastructure . Such states of the growth and progress of the country that can bring better times in the nation.

The selected interns under this year’s program will get an opportunity to engage in various projects and activities that outline inner workings of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA).

During the internship, the interns will be mentored by experienced staff. Also, they will participate in workshops, and will contribute to ongoing projects. Such an action would ensure a comprehensive learning experience.

This Program underscores APUA’s commitment to community development and education that promises to bring great times in the country for the betterment of the citizens. This as well commits to provide valuable opportunities for young Antiguans to develop their careers in the utilities sector.

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority believes that the exposure which will be gained through this will not only benefit the interns but will also enhance the future workforce of Antigua and Barbuda

Authorities of the country with each passing day are introducing new programs for the interns so the youth can be made skillful.