Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

APUA announces Summer Internship Program 2024

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has announced the selection of twenty-four interns for the prestigious Summer Internship Program 2024. 

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

APUA launches Summer Internship Program 2024, credits to Facebook
Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has announced the selection of twenty-four interns for the prestigious Summer Internship Program 2024.  This yearly initiative is aimed at providing students with hands- on experience in the utilities sector. This will cover the areas such as electricity, water, and telecommunications. Considerably, the internship is going to run for eight weeks where the interns will be offered with an opportunity to work closely with industry professionals. Such an experience would provide interns with an opportunity to gain practical skills and insights that will make the difference in interns’ academic knowledge. As well, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) aims to nurture the next generation of talent and foster a deeper understanding of the critical services that support the nation’s infrastructure. Such states of the growth and progress of the country that can bring better times in the nation. The selected interns under this year’s program will get an opportunity to engage in various projects and activities that outline inner workings of the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA).  During the internship, the interns will be mentored by experienced staff. Also, they will participate in workshops, and will contribute to ongoing projects. Such an action would ensure a comprehensive learning experience.  This Program underscores APUA’s commitment to community development and education that promises to bring great times in the country for the betterment of the citizens. This as well commits to provide valuable opportunities for young Antiguans to develop their careers in the utilities sector. The Antigua Public Utilities Authority believes that the exposure which will be gained through this will not only benefit the interns but will also enhance the future workforce of Antigua and Barbuda. Authorities of the country with each passing day are introducing new programs for the interns so the youth can be made skillful.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadines following Beryl
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadine...

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Uncategorised

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Health and Wellness Minister Doctor Michael Darville outlined his Ministry's plans during budget debate (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Bahamas: Govt to break ground for $290M hospital in mid-2025

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Dominica's Ministers to host family fun day for Father's Day on June 16 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica's Ministers to host family fun day for Father's Day on June 16

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission expressed its excitement in announcing the launch of BVI Staycation 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

British Virgin Islands launches BVI Staycation 2024, featuring blend of c...

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

SLTA joins hands with NIC to foster good health amidst Sneakers Day, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

SLTA joins hands with NIC to foster good health amidst Sneakers Day

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts
Uncategorised

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Saint Lucia takes bold move, increases minimum investment for CBI to US$200,000 
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia takes bold move, increases minimum investment for CBI to US$2...

Wednesday, 26th June 2024