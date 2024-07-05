Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadines following Beryl

These supplies also included donations by the business community and a statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that a shipment of necessities were loaded onto the Galleons Passage at the Port of Spain.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has sent several relief supplies to St Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this week to assist with recovery efforts on the islands recovering from the serious devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

These supplies also included donations by the business community and a statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that a shipment of necessities were loaded onto the Galleons Passage at the Port of Spain.

The relief supplies included food, beverages and water, medical and healthcare items, personal hygiene products, construction materials as well as mattresses and generators.

Not only this, but earlier a day the cargo vessel made a similar trip to Grenada with crucial assistance.

It is to be noted that the Galleons Passage will be loaded up with another shipment of supplies bound for Grenada when it comes back to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The government has also noted that the supplies are meant to further boost relief efforts. It also added that it is steadfast in its dedication to support the Caribbean counterparts during this tough time.

The statement ended with saying that the Ministry stands ready to support in meeting critical requirements as the neighbours continue their recovery efforts from the brutal impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

Meanwhile, the animals and pets were also not forgotten as a newly formed non-profit organisation Love Company TT led by Joshua Hosein in collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has donated around 36000 pounds of animal feed.

She encouraged everyone to get involved and donate as much as they can as the islands have just lost too much due to Beryl and will need a lot of support for the whole world.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has also vowed to provide as much relief as possible to both the island nations and vowed to not let the sister islands suffer the damage alone.