Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadines following Beryl

These supplies also included donations by the business community and a statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that a shipment of necessities were loaded onto the Galleons Passage at the Port of Spain.

Friday, 5th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadines following Beryl

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has sent several relief supplies to St Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this week to assist with recovery efforts on the islands recovering from the serious devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

These supplies also included donations by the business community and a statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that a shipment of necessities were loaded onto the Galleons Passage at the Port of Spain.

The relief supplies included food, beverages and water, medical and healthcare items, personal hygiene products, construction materials as well as mattresses and generators.

Not only this, but earlier a day the cargo vessel made a similar trip to Grenada with crucial assistance.

It is to be noted that the Galleons Passage will be loaded up with another shipment of supplies bound for Grenada when it comes back to St Vincent and the Grenadines. The government has also noted that the supplies are meant to further boost relief efforts. It also added that it is steadfast in its dedication to support the Caribbean counterparts during this tough time.

The statement ended with saying that the Ministry stands ready to support in meeting critical requirements as the neighbours continue their recovery efforts from the brutal impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

Meanwhile, the animals and pets were also not forgotten as a newly formed non-profit organisation Love Company TT led by Joshua Hosein in collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has donated around 36000 pounds of animal feed.

She encouraged everyone to get involved and donate as much as they can as the islands have just lost too much due to Beryl and will need a lot of support for the whole world.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has also vowed to provide as much relief as possible to both the island nations and vowed to not let the sister islands suffer the damage alone.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Barbados rum wins big at IWSC: 14-year-old Equipoise Rum takes top spot
Uncategorised

Barbados rum wins big at IWSC: 14-year-old Equipoise Rum takes top spot

Friday, 5th July 2024

Conde Nast lists Dominica as best island to visit for diving
Uncategorised

Conde Nast lists Dominica as best island to visit for diving

Friday, 5th July 2024

Nevis to host Child Month Parade and Fun Fair, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Nevis to host Child Month Parade and Fun Fair

Friday, 5th July 2024

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New York
Uncategorised

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New Y...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Annalisa Nanton - Miss World Trinidad and Tobago 2024, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Engineer Annalisa Nanton crowned as Miss World T&T 2024

Friday, 5th July 2024

Weather Alert: Dominica experiences continuous rainfall and strong winds
Uncategorised

Weather Alert: Dominica experiences continuous rainfall and strong winds

Friday, 5th July 2024

Tropical Storm Beryl forms 1900km east of Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rains expected (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Tropical Storm Beryl forms 1900km east of Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rain...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Empty shelves, long lines as Jamaicans prepare for CAT 5 Beryl (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Empty shelves, long lines as Jamaicans prepare for CAT 5 Beryl

Friday, 5th July 2024