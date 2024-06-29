Tropical Storm Beryl forms 1900km east of Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rains expected

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 or 2 hurricane as it moves forward through the Windwards Islands on Monday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office informed the general public that the newly formed Tropical Storm Beryl is located around 1900 kilometers east of the island nation.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 or 2 hurricane as it moves forward through the Windwards Islands on Monday.

The Met Office said that as of now there are no Hurricane or Tropical Storm watches at this time and these watches will likely needed from early Saturday.

In addition to this, the Office stated that Trinidad is likely to experience peripheral effects such as feeder band, agitated seas, and atypical wind regimes, while Tobago is more likely to experience tropical storm conditions.

It was just hours after becoming Tropical Depression two, that TS Beryl formed in the Atlantic, becoming the 2nd named storm of this year.

The NHC also said that strengthening of this system is possible over the upcoming 24 to 48 hours and this system is anticipated to become a hurricane as it nears the Windward Islands by Sunday night through Monday.

Based on the anticipated path by the NHC, this system is said to move north of Trinidad and Tobago with the heaviest of rains and strongest winds forecasted to occur between Tobago and Saint Lucia . This will then move across Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Barbados.

The Met Office has also reported that several scattered showers and thunderstorms are approaching Trinidad and Tobago from the east, which is associated with Tropical Wave 15, and locally heavy rainfall is possible, which will be accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 50 km per hour along with lightning in thunderstorms.