Dominica strengthens CBI, increases minimum investment threshold 

The Citizenship by Investment Unit of Dominica has announced

an

increase

in

the minimum investment amount under the country’s CBI Programme

in a groundbreaking move

.

Effective immediately, investors will now have to contribute a minimum of USD$200,000 to be part of the CBI programme.

The development

was announced

after the five OECS countries offering Citizenship by Investment signed a significant Memorandum of Agreement to curb the challenges,

especially

related to the pricing mechanism of the

programmes

.

New prices under the Economic Diversification Fund

According to CBIU Dominica , the main applicant will now have to contribute a minimum US$200,000 to apply under the Economic Diversification Fund.

For

the main applicant and up to three qualifying dependants

, the investment amount has raised to US$250,000 while for

additional

dependant

under the age of 18, it is US$25,000 and for dependants 18 and over, it is US$40,000.

In addition to this, the processing fees of EDF

is

US$1000 per application

has been put in place

while the due diligence fees for the main applicant

stands

at US$7500 and for each dependant aged 16 or above

US$4000

.

These changes bring the island

in

line with the other OECS countries

and ensures uniformity while bringing an end to

the era of downward spiral price competition.

It is to

be noted

that the Commonwealth of Dominica CBI Regulations were gazetted on June 28, 2024, and came into effect immediately. The unit said that the 2024 regulations repealed the existing amendments and regulations.

It continued to say that the 2024 Regulations set out the minimum investment amounts, define major terms, specify the eligibility criteria for the main investor and the

dependants

as well as detail instances where the applications can be

denied,

or citizenship could be revoked.

This ensures that there is no doubt left among the investors regarding the robust due diligence procedures carried out by the CBI Unit of Dominica.

OECS nations signs historic MOA

The

original signatories of the

historic Memorandum of Agreement are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada , St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia.

The MOA stated that these five countries would call for common standards and procedures in several areas, including information sharing, pricing , regulation, dispute resolution, security screening, and amendments.

Published in March 2024, the agreements aim to ensure cooperation among these countries

and

stated that from July 1 onwards all

countries

have

agreed that the minimum investment amount for the CBI programmes shall be US$200,000.