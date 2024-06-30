Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica strengthens CBI, increases minimum investment threshold 

Effective immediately, investors will now have to contribute a minimum of USD$200,000 to be part of the CBI programme.  

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Dominica strengthens CBI, increases minimum investment threshold 
The Citizenship by Investment Unit of Dominica has announced an increase in the minimum investment amount under the country’s CBI Programme in a groundbreaking move.   Effective immediately, investors will now have to contribute a minimum of USD$200,000 to be part of the CBI programme.   The development was announced after the five OECS countries offering Citizenship by Investment signed a significant Memorandum of Agreement to curb the challenges, especially related to the pricing mechanism of the programmes.  

New prices under the Economic Diversification Fund 

According to CBIU Dominica, the main applicant will now have to contribute a minimum US$200,000 to apply under the Economic Diversification Fund. For the main applicant and up to three qualifying dependants, the investment amount has raised to US$250,000 while for additional dependant under the age of 18, it is US$25,000 and for dependants 18 and over, it is US$40,000.   In addition to this, the processing fees of EDF is US$1000 per application has been put in place while the due diligence fees for the main applicant stands at US$7500 and for each dependant aged 16 or above US$4000.   These changes bring the island in line with the other OECS countries and ensures uniformity while bringing an end to the era of downward spiral price competition.   It is to be noted that the Commonwealth of Dominica CBI Regulations were gazetted on June 28, 2024, and came into effect immediately. The unit said that the 2024 regulations repealed the existing amendments and regulations.   It continued to say that the 2024 Regulations set out the minimum investment amounts, define major terms, specify the eligibility criteria for the main investor and the dependants as well as detail instances where the applications can be denied, or citizenship could be revoked. This ensures that there is no doubt left among the investors regarding the robust due diligence procedures carried out by the CBI Unit of Dominica. 

OECS nations signs historic MOA 

The original signatories of the historic Memorandum of Agreement are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia.   The MOA stated that these five countries would call for common standards and procedures in several areas, including information sharing, pricing, regulation, dispute resolution, security screening, and amendments.  Published in March 2024, the agreements aim to ensure cooperation among these countries and stated that from July 1 onwards all countries have agreed that the minimum investment amount for the CBI programmes shall be US$200,000.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadines following Beryl
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago sends relief packages to St Vincent and the Grenadine...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines' GDP to grow by 5% this year: Reports
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines' GDP to grow by 5% this year: Reports

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Nevis to host Child Month Parade and Fun Fair, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Nevis to host Child Month Parade and Fun Fair

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Antigua Cruise Port, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua Cruise Port secures prestigious nominations by World Cruise Award...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Guyana PNCR member Kissoon alleges Opposition Leader threatened to rape her (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Guyana PNCR member Kissoon alleges Opposition Leader threatened to rape h...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Trinidad: 2-year-old found unresponsive at daycare died due to blunt force, confirms autopsy (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad: 2-year-old found unresponsive at daycare died due to blunt forc...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend 100m title in Paris (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica (PC - Facebook account of Dominica Meteorological Office)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges caution as Tropical Storm Beryl heads towards Dominica

Sunday, 30th June 2024