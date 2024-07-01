Saint Lucia takes bold move, increases minimum investment for CBI to US$240,000 

The CIP Saint Lucia officially released a document describing changes to the minimum legislative prices to qualify under the programme.

The Saint Lucia government also followed the

suit

of other OECS countries

in

increasing the minimum investment under the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

Effective

from

July 1, 2024, the minimum

contribution to invest

under the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme has been set

to

USD 240,000.

According to the information, the Saint Lucia CIP has increased the minimum amount for all three investment options

including

the Saint Lucia National Economic Fund , Approved Real Estate Project

and

Approved Enterprise Project.

Saint Lucia National Economic Fund

As part of the new requirements for the National Economic Fund, the

main

applicant will now have to invest USD 240,000 to qualify for citizenship

and same amount is for

the applicant applying with up to three qualifying dependents.

CIP Saint Lucia said that each additional qualifying dependent under

the age of

18

will

have to contribute US$10,000 and above the age of 18, US$20,000. Further, the cost to include a newborn child 12 months or below

is

set

at

US$5000.

While

for the spouse of a citizen, the contribution is amounted at US$35,000

to apply for

the citizenship

, the fee for qualifying dependents

of a citizen

other than a spouse is set at US$25,000.

Real Estate

The minimum investment amount in the approved real estate project for any applicant and any number of qualifying dependents has

been raised

to US$300,000 plus applicable administration fees.

Enterprise Project

Meanwhile, to

investment

in an approved enterprise project, the

main

applicant applying with up to three qualifying dependents will have to pay US$250,000 plus applicable administration fees.

Saint Lucia vows to align with all recommendations within MOA

These adjustments were announced in

keeping up

with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)

which was

signed between the five OECS nations offering CBI Programmes. These include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica , Grenada, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis.

This historic agreement

was

signed in March this year

and

paved the way for these countries to

stand

above the minimum pricing competition and showcase mutual cooperation.

The Board and management of the Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Unit said

that

they are committed to implementing all the recommendations

mentioned within

the MOA.

“We are dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition whilst we continue to build on our mandate of going beyond the passport,” outlined CIP Saint Lucia.

While the

major provision of the MOU was to raise

the minimum investment threshold to USD200,000, other provisions called for information sharing and transparency standards, regulation, security screening, regulation of agents, joint training, dispute resolution

as well as

amendments and terminations.

This significant agreement was signed virtually by the Leaders of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada

and

St Kitts and Nevis earlier this year

but

Saint

Lucia joined them in May, aligning with other OECS nations and forging future collaborations.