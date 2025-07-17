Bahamas: Man injured in shark attack near Spanish Cay while spear fishing

A family member on the boat assisted him and rushed him to Spanish Cay for initial medical treatment.

Bahamas: An unidentified adult male has reportedly suffered from a shark attack on Tuesday in the waters off Spanish Cay. According to reports by the Abaco police, the shark-bite incident took place in the morning around 10:00 a.m. on July 15, as the man was spear fishing in the ocean when the shark bit him.

A family member who was with him on the boat, helped him onto the boat and rushed him to Spanish Cay for initial medical treatment. The man was later transported to the local clinic in Cooper’s Town.

As of now the man is in need of more medical attention and is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care. The Police on Abaco are still conducting investigations of the alleged shark attack.

This is the second shark attack in the year, the previous shark attack was recorded on February 12, an attack that involved two American citizens that were in the Bahamas for Vacation.

The two American nationals Rileigh Decker and Summer Layman both suffered from a bull shark bite after jumping in the water and while they were on their way back to their boat.

Luckily for them as Decker was first bitten and lost the feel of her leg, Layman who had a medical background aided Decker by pulling her back to the boat and stopped the bleeding before the first responders arrived.

As the responders arrived, they noted that Lyman had also been bitten while she was in the water as she was bleeding all over. Although she had not noticed as she was focusing on helping her friend.

The two were initially treated at the local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. On February 16, the two were flown back to America where they had several surgeries done and continued on the road to recovery.

Although shark attack incidents are quite rare in the region, the authorities have advised for safety measures to be taken when spear fishing as sharks are usually attracted by the wounded fish in the water.