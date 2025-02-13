American tourists attacked by shark in Bahamas, one in critical condition

Police report that the pair was attacked by a shark, leaving 20-year-old Decker in serious condition with severe injuries.

Bahamas: Two best friends from America Rileigh Decker and Summer Layman were enjoying their vacation in Bimini when they were attacked by a shark while swimming off the island. The incident took place last Friday leaving the 20- and 24-year-old with severe injuries.

According to the police, the pair was attacked by a shark and the 20-year-old Decker who suffered severe injuries remains in serious condition while the 24-year old’s injuries were not as severe, and she is currently giving support to her friend who is hospitalised in Florida.

Reportedly, Decker and Layman had jumped off their friend’s boat in Bimini Bay together and were swimming back to their boat when the incident took place. During a recent interview, Decker recalled the horrifying moment saying that they were swimming back to the ladder and she kind of felt something nudge her leg.

She added that while they both kept swimming, she again felt a tug on her leg and knew right then and there that she was bit. Decker’s leg was savaged while Layman was bitten on her foot and it is being believed that a bull shark attacked them.

Decker also called the incident very scary saying that she had no strength left in her legs to come back to the boat but somehow her friend pulled her up before tying a cloth on her leg and reporting the incident to the first responders.

Both of them were initially treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence in the Bahamas for further medical care before being airlifted to a hospital in Florida.

Notably, Rileigh’s father David Decker has been updating everyone through Facebook about her daughter’s condition and in the recent post she shared a picture with her while she was laying on the hospital bed saying, “She just headed back for surgery #3 here in O-town. Praying that all goes well with this one. Possibly one more tomorrow. we will know a lot more after this one.”

Shark Attacks in the Bahamas

Unprovoked shark attacks are rare in the Bahamas with only 34 recorded since 1580, as per Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File. This ranks the island nation 9th among all track countries with the United States leading at 1,640 cases followed by Australia at 2nd with 706 cases and South Africa at 3rd with 262 cases.

However, the latest incident in the Bahamas is at least the 3rd reported shark attack involving American tourists since 2023. In January 2024, a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was also a victim of shark attack after he was bitten while participating in a shark tank expedition on Paradise Island.

With an increase in attacks, researchers and local fishermen are attempting to piece together the cause.