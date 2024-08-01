Bahamas: Sandals Emerald Bay set to undergo $100M renovation

Sandals Emerald Bay is set to undergo $100 million renovation to turn into ‘Beaches Exuma’. Reportedly, the project will significantly contribute towards the development of the country by directly generating several employment opportunities.

Bahamas: Sandals Emerald Bay is set to undergo $100 million renovation to turn into ‘Beaches Exuma’. Reportedly, the project will significantly contribute towards the development of the country by directly generating several employment opportunities.

Bahamas Tourism Ministry said that the project will generate over 850 jobs for the island and 400 jobs in the construction phase.

This is not the limit. The project will also produce opportunities for local contractors and other businesses on the island as mentioned by the Tourism Ministry. Also, the authorities said that the massive renovation will also boost family-focused opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Along with the development of Beaches Exuma, Sandals Resorts Internationals (SRI) has announced its plans for the expansion of family-friendly Beaches Resorts.

To commence with the operations as per the projections, Sandals Emarald Bay will close on August 15, 2024, and its transformation actions are expected to begin in Fall 2024 before its reopening as Beaches Exuma.

The Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International- Adam Stewart added that the new Beaches Exuma Resort will allow the guests to explore the beauty of an area in the Bahamas. While outlining its beauty, the chairman laid an emphasis on his own family experiences on the Exuma as it was designed for families with over 6,000 feet (about 1.83 km) of shoreline.

Chairman highlighted that he has seen his children growing up amidst the natural wonders of Exuma that are swimming pigs, sea turtles, and sandbars.

Exuma is known for its marine ecosystems, clear waters, and white sandbars. It features beaches, pools, and play areas that are perfect for family activities across the oceanfront property.

With the improvements, the resort will transform to offer the complete range of Beaches Resorts experiences. This will include multi-bedroom villas, suites, and connecting rooms.

The upgrades in the area will follow 12 restaurants and the introduction of a new Kids Camp, Splash Deck, and many other adventurous opportunities for families. With the opening, Exuma will offer a premier experience with the popular amenities including Red Lane Spa and access to the Greg Norman-designated 18-hole Emarald Bay golf course.

Considerably, Chester Cooper -The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Tourism and Aviation of the Bahamas is greatly anticipating for the redevelopment of the property. He added that the resort has been a trusted partner with the country for many years. Also, the property is the parliamentary representative for the area.

As the Sandals Resorts International is rebranding Sandals Emarald Bay as Beaches Exuma for the expansion of its Caribbean presence, the new beaches will attract more visitors, will create more jobs for the Bahamians.

This will offer benefits to the Exuma Community and such a change would surely foster tourism expansion across the Caribbean. This would provide a wide variety of new opportunities that would surely elevate the experiences.

Considering this, the resort is contacting the guests with affected reservations and offered the options to rebook at another Sandals Resorts location with the special benefits.