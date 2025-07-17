Kenya waives ETA requirement for Barbadian Citizens: 90-day visa-free stay

The new travel exemption allows Barbados citizens to visit for leisure up to 90 days without an ETA, effective immediately.

Barbados: Kenya and Barbados have strengthened their ties, with Kenya amending its Citizenship and Immigration Rules 2025 allowing Barbadian citizens to enter and stay for up to 90 days without obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

According to the reports, the new travel exemption is set to take place effective immediately, allowing Barbados citizens to travel into the country for leisure up to 90 days without the need of an ETA. Enabling their travel to be more enjoyable and hassle free as they visit the country.

Among other Caribbean countries that the Kenyan Authorities have issued an exemption are Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana and Jamaica.

The ETA and Visa exemption to some of the Caribbean nations is part of Kenya’s initiative to boost its regional collaboration, tourism and business exchange between the country and the Caribbean nations.

Barbados citizens are now permitted to travel to Kenya with only a valid passport without the requirement of an online ETA application to enter the country. As they will be granted a visa- free entry upon arrival in Kenya.

The spokesperson from Barbados Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the exciting news in a Facebook post noting that now Kenya and Barbados can enjoy a frictionless travel again as the Kenyan high authorities have waived the ETA for Barbadian passport holders visiting Kenya.

As Kenya too continues to enjoy the visa free travel to Barbados, the post noted that the exemption comes due to the shared commitment between Barbados and Kenya to deepen the ties among their people. As well as the change reflected the strength of the bilateral relationship that exists between Kenya and Barbados.

The post accompanied the news of the easing of travel between the two countries that will be applied immediately and welcoming the citizens of Barbados to Kenya, with the phrase saying “Karibu Kenya” which means welcome to Kenya.