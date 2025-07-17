Jamaica records first ever 3.3% drop in unemployment rate

Jamaica: For the first time, Jamaica has recorded a 3.3 percent drop in unemployment rate as cited by the Labour Force Survey that was conducted for the month of April 2025. According to the survey that was conducted by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIC), the institute recorded a decline from the 4.2% recorded in 2024.

According to the report released by STATIC on Tuesday, 16 July, the figures highlighted Jamaica's steady job growth and economic resilience with a reduction in the number of unemployed persons in the country being 12,800.

The Jamaica Labour Party Government took to their social media pages to announce the news via their official social media platforms highlighting the achievement for the people of Jamaica.

The Labour Party Government highlighted its achievement of managing to secure more jobs for the citizens of Jamaica, through a drop of 3.3% in the unemployment rate from the initial rate of 13.2% that was recorded by the previous PNP Government in 2016.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness took to his Facebook page to celebrate the new milestone of 3.3 percent decrease in unemployment rate saying it is a sign that Jamaica is progressing in the right direction and transforming into a better Jamaica.

Which gave him great joy to know that there are more Jamaicans who are now able to find jobs, be empowered, and pursue their dreams. He further noted that his government is grateful for the opportunity to create the environment that makes all that possible for the Jamaican citizens.

The Jamaica Labour Party Senator Marlon Morgan, also praised the new record low of 3.3 percent in the unemployment rate and noted that it was clear evidence that Jamaica is moving in the right direction under the Holness administration due to effective governance and economic leadership.

He highlighted that the drop of the unemployment rates is due to growing confidence in the business sector and consumer confidence.

The Jamaican Labour Force is now standing at around 1.49 million people with 1.44 million already employed in various sectors within the country. With employment among women also rising by 16, 800 women being employed.

The people of Jamaica were ecstatic at the news as they have also been seeing the change that has been happening in the country, with one Facebook user commenting under the news of the 3.3 percent reduction and saying, "We love the New Jamaica. Let's keep Jamaica and her people moving to greater positive newness.”