Missing US tourist Travis Wyant found dead in Saint Lucia, locals suspect drowning

US tourist Travis Wyant was last seen alive on the evening of Sunday, July 6, while he was leaving his hotel room during a vacation in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Travis Wyant, an American national, who went missing while vacating on the island of Saint Lucia is reportedly found dead. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, earlier today, confirmed that the search for the missing US tourist appears to have ended in tragedy.

Reports claim that police found the dead body shortly after 10 am on Tuesday morning near the water in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia. While there has been no official confirmation but locals are suspecting that the tourist must have drowned as his body was found near the water.

The 35-year-old tourist who was originally from Grayson, Georgia was on the island for a vacation however his family got concerned when they were unable to contact him on Sunday evening and he also missed his flight back home which was scheduled to depart the island on Monday.

The victim was last seen leaving his hotel room on the evening of Sunday, confirmed the police officials after they checked the security cameras of the Bay Gardens Beach Report Spa where he was reportedly staying.

Following rumours of him being missing, the Royal Saint Lucia police force as well as the US Embassy launched an active investigation and were able to successfully locate him today.

The police officials are yet to determine whether or not foul play is involved in this tragic discovery and the circumstances surrounding his death currently remains unclear. A full investigation by the US Embassy and the police force is underway as they are seeking to determine what led to this untimely death.

The discovery has sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their concerns. “First thing I said when I heard the man missing was drowning. God Rest His Soul. Let us pray that was the case because we don't want to be branded as being bad for our Tourist,” said a user named Fransisca Thomas while another user said, “Let's pray that the autopsy results say drowning so that our sweet island won't get a bad review.”

This is a developing story. Stay connected with WIC News for continuing coverage of the incident.