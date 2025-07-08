American tourist Travis Wyant missing in Saint Lucia, last seen leaving hotel in Rodney Bay

The US tourist had a flight scheduled for Monday, July 7, but he missed it entirely and did not show up at the airport.

Saint Lucia: American national Travis Wyant has gone missing while on vacation in the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia. The development came out when Travis failed to return to his hotel to check out as he was scheduled to depart from the island the following day on Monday.

According to reports, the US tourist had his flight booked for Monday, July 7 however he missed his flight and did not even arrive at the airport to catch the same. Wyant was staying at the Bay Gardens Beach Report Spa in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia and was last seen around 6 pm on Sunday while he was leaving his hotel room, confirmed the police.

Authorities have since issued an urgent alert, stating that Wyant, from Grayson, Georgia, has not been seen or heard from since and his failure to board his return flight this Monday has heightened concerns among his family members.

Police reported that they checked the CCTV camera following the reports of him being missing from the hotel and reported that Travis was last seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt along with bright blue swim trunks. He is further described as being 5 feel 11 inches tall and police have also shared his photo for public’s reference.

Wyant’s family said that his disappearance is highly unusual and out of character and added that they are highly worried for his safety on the island nation. His family further fears that something wrong might have happened with him.

Wyant’s brother Kaylin Marie also took to social media to voice his concerns saying, “My brother, Travis Wyant, has been missing for 24 hours. He was scheduled to leave today (Monday, July 7, 2025) and did not make his flight.” He further urged the locals in Saint Lucia to keep an eye and reach out to him through Facebook or call the local police in case of any update.

Soon after the concerns were raised by his family, a missing person’s report was filed with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force who have since launched an investigation and looking for the tourist’s whereabouts. The US Embassy has also launched a case, and the family has confirmed that they are in close contact with embassy officials as search efforts to locate Travis Wyant are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the locals in Saint Lucia are expressing their concerns saying that this is not good for the island nation. Taking to Facebook, a user named Dolly said, “Wow. Hope he is found safe. This is not good for St Lucia. Did the police check any cameras around that area?” “Praying he's found safe,” said another.