Belize: Teenager held at gunpoint in broad daylight, robbed of phone & chains, suspect charged

The incident allegedly occurred in broad daylight on Tuesday, July 1, near the corner of East Canal Street and Lindy Rogers Street in Belize City.

Belize: Omar Morales, 26-year-old construction worker, has been charged with armed robbery after holding a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint and stealing her two chains valued at $50 and a cellphone worth $1,100.

The incident allegedly took place in Belize City around 9:50 a.m in broad day-light on Tuesday July 1, near the corner of East Canal Street and Lindy Rogers Street, formerly known as Regent Street West.

It is reported that Morales approached the teenage girl and pointed a firearm towards her before demanding for her belongings. The girl reported that she got scared and handed over her mobile phone and her chains to the hispanic man.

Upon an investigation and review of the CCTV the police identified the Hispanic construction worker and apprehended him. The authorities also managed to recover the girl’s stolen phone from him.

In a shocking twist, Morales was additionally charged with escape from lawful custody after leaping over the counter at the Precinct One Police Station and fleeing. He was quickly recaptured and remains in police custody pending court proceedings.

As of now, the suspect remains in police custody and has been formally charged with robbery at gunpoint and attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Court proceedings are soon to be announced to determine if Morale can be released on bail or will be remanded in custody.

The broad daylight robbery has raised concerns with the citizens of Belize over their safety, although the authorities have called for the support of community members to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the city.

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their concerns over the same with one saying, “This is like the 3rd construction worker I hear committing a crime. wtf do they now make decent money?” Another local said, “Send him to jail so he can be off the street for people to move around safe and freely.”