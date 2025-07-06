Saint Lucia Carnival 2025: Emerle Tisson wins National Carnival Queen title

The 2025 Carnival Queen Pageant lit up the Pavilion at Rodney Bay with vibrant costumes and dazzling performances by seven young women.

Saint Lucia’s Carnival 2025 exploded in colour, culture and celebration this week, with the crowning of Emerle Tisson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia as the winner of the National Carnival Queen on July 5.

The Carnival Queen Pageant took place on Saturday at the Pavillion on Rodney Bay, which brought together vibrant costumes, stunning performances by seven intelligent, beautiful, and radiant young women competing for the prestigious title of 2025 National Carnival Queen.

During the finale Tatiana Clovis-Freitas, representing Miss Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, was named the first-runner- up and Kertrina Ocili,Miss JP Chenet secured the title of second runner up.

National Carnival Queen finalists

The pageant finalists were selected in April 2025 and since then has been undergoing intensive training sessions in community based initiatives, transformative journeys of personal development and civic engagement so may be able to represent in appearances the four pillars of the Lucian Carnival which are Inclusivity, Sustainability, Cultural Preservation, and Responsible Enjoyment.

The seven delegates who sought for the 2025 National Carnival Queen title included:

Contestant No. 1 - Miss Bank of Saint Lucia; Emerle Tisson

Contestant No. 2 - Miss JP Chenet; Kertrina Oculi

Contestant No. 3 - Miss Dazzle – Hadassah Romulus

Contestant No. 4 - Miss Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate - Ziggy Kenya Vitalis

Contestant No. 5 - Miss Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort - Kittle Symphorien

Contestant No. 6 - Miss Duty Free Pointe Seraphine - Shernia Phillip

Contestant No. 7 - Miss Saint Lucia Tourism Authority - Tatiana Clovis Freitas

Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister congratulate the winners

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre took to his Facebook to congratulate the newly crowned queens of the 2025 National Saint Lucian Carnival. Wishing Emerle Tisson every success as she carries her crown throughout her reign.

He also acknowledged and congratulated the other remarkable young women who took part in the competition for their courage and creativity. Adding that they contributed to the spirit and success of the Lucian Carnival by their representations with pride.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Ernest Hilaire also took to his Facebook wall to congratulate the ladies for their performances and welcome 2025 National Carnival Queen Emerle Tisson, Ms. Bank of St. Lucia.

Minister Hilaire shared, “Looking forward to the impact that she will make as she has a national platform to express her voice.” He further added that she has his support and there are many agencies that are eager for impactful societal change.