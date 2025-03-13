3rd annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival set to return from March 22-30

The Dominica Yachting Festival is being organized by the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica.

Dominica: The PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival 2025 is all set to return for its highly anticipated 3rd edition from Saturday, March 22 to Sunday, March 30. While revealing the dates, the organizers said that they are bringing the magic back to prince Rupert Bay in Portsmouth for an unforgettable week of yachting, culture and connection.

The event is being held by the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica.

They added that this is not just a festival but a celebration of Dominica’s vibrant spirit and invited everyone to be part of the thrilling event.

“Expect thrilling yachting activities, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and opportunities to connect with the amazing people who make this island so special. Whether you’re a yachting enthusiast, a curious traveler, or a proud local, there’s something for everyone. Let’s come together to honor the incredible work of PAYS, share stories, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” they added.

The organisers also revealed the official events of calendar for the Yachting Festival and invited the enthusiasts to enrol them for the same. The festival will kick off on March 22 with the registration and will continue with a welcome reception on the same day.

Throughout the week long festival, participants will engage in a number of exciting activities and will culminate it on March 30 with a Sunday night barbeque.

PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival Event Calendar 2025

Saturday, March 22

8 am – Registration of yachts all day at PAYS office. Complimentary Rum Punch served all day

7 pm – Welcome reception for the 3rd annual PAYS Dominica Yachting Festival at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Sunday, March 23

9 am – Lion Fish Hunt Experience with Island Dive Operations

9 am – Cabrits National Park/Fort Shirley Historical Tour Experience with Dr Lennox Honychurch

9 am – Portsmouth Cultural Tour Experience with Kenneth Gussie

3 pm – Indian River Row Boat Tour Experience

7 pm – PAYS Sunday Night Barbecue

Monday, March 24

8 am – Kalinago Territory Day Tour Experience visiting various points of interest in the Kalinago Territory, including the Kalinago Barana Aute to experience the natural heritage, built heritage, traditional knowledge and practices and culture of Dominica’s indigenous people (Lunch at the Kalinago Barana Aute)

6 pm – Skipppers' Briefing for the Fun Race at PAYS Events Building

Tuesday, March 25

9 am – Fun Race from Portsmouth to Mero

1 pm – Mero Beach Community Experience: Cultural Spectacle and Barbecue Night

Wednesday, March 26

9 am – Fun Race from Mero to Portsmouth

7 pm – PAYS Wednesday Night Barbecue and Prize Giving Ceremony for Yacht Race

Thursday, March 27

8 am – Nature Island Water World Day Tour Experience visiting Ti Tou Gorge, Trafalgar Waterfalls, Roseau Valley Hot Springs and Hot Spring Baths and Champagne Beach (Lunch in Roseau Valley)

7 pm – Lion Fish Dinner and Movie Night at PAYS Events Building by Island Dive Operations

Friday, March 28

9 am – Community Service Day Projects including Beach Clean Up and Planting of Coconut Palm Trees at Purple Turtle Beach, Grocery Hamper Distribution to the Grange Home and Painting of a Building in the Portsmouth Community

Saturday, March 29

7 pm – Appreciation Dinner, Awards and Entertainment Night at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort and Spa, an IHG Hotel

Sunday, March 30

8 am – Sunday Church Services

1 pm – Beach Day

7 pm – PAYS Sunday Night Barbecue