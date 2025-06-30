‘Very Inspiring’: Nigerian student reflects on meeting President Tinubu and PM Pierre in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Nigerian medical student, Bob Chikwem Amadi, describes his interaction with the President of Nigeria and the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia as an inspiring moment, saying “This is a very inspiring moment for me.” The Nigerian medical student at the American International University met the two heads of state, President Bola Tinubu and Prime Minister Philip J Pierre in Saint Lucia on the second day of the former’s state visit to Saint Lucia.

According to the information, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria landed in Saint Lucia on Saturday evening for an official visit to the Caribbean country. The visit aimed to deepen cooperation between the two countries, and is said to spark a “new era” in the relationship not only for the two countries but for the other members of OECS member states.

President Tinubu's official visit to Saint Lucia aligns perfectly with the government's renewed focus on cultivating meaningful diplomatic relations as well as deepening the bonds with countries that share common historical linkages.

Upon his arrival, he and the accompanying Nigerian delegates were received by Prime Minister Pierre, along with the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and the Royal St. Lucia Police Band.

Reportedly, PM Pierre extended a warm welcome to the Nigerian President, both on social media and in person, for his historic official visit to the beautiful shores of Saint Lucia, also known as the Helen of the West Indies."

The Saint Lucia leader added that this visit will provide the opportunity for an initial exploration of possibilities for collaboration between the two countries and the opportunity for the realisation of mutual benefit for our respective people.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu appreciated the hospitality that was extended to him and his delegation since their arrival, describing Saint Lucians as “valued friends and brothers,” and added that their nations are bound by history, culture, and common aspirations and they are determined to nurture and expand the relationship . President Tunubu and Prime Minister Pierre have both committed to establishing formal diplomatic relations between their two countries.