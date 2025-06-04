Barbados MP slams Tint Removal Law: “Criminals don’t need tint to attack the elderly”

Barbados: Dr. Sonia Browne a Member of Parliament took to the stand to call for evidence on the regulations that had been passed to remove all black tint from vehicles. She argued to be provided with evidence that links removing black tinted vehicles to crime decreasing.

This argument came on the 3rd of June in the parliament as the lawmakers pondered to amend that all cars remove the black tint from vehicles. Calling for evidence on how this new regulation has aided in reducing the wave of crime that has been sweeping through Barbados.

She argues that there is no proof that the crimes are related to the presence or absence of tinted windows. Saying that the criminals come out in broad daylight to rob, stab, and assault the elderly. All you need to do is to check social media.

Dr. Browne who is a political candidate for the Barbados Labour Party from St. Phillips North Constituency has rejected the amendment of Road Traffic Act, which mandated that all dark tinted windows should be removed.

The decision to remove the dark tint was passed with a vision to curb crime and improve the visibility inside the vehicles for the authorities.

MP Browne argued that she completely agrees with the mindset of protecting the law enforcement, so the (authorities) can keep a check on what is happening inside the cars.

Asking for the statistics, which reveal that this step would reduce crime, Dr. Browne claimed that she does not agree with the suggestions that this decision would actually reduce crime. She said that this amendment is not supported by the evidence and she wants statistical proof before abiding by this rule.

Browne further said that there is lack of clarity in the amendment and it will in turn only confuse the citizens. She continues to crack down on how the crimes are related to tinted windows and how this effort will actually stop future crimes. She argues, “The public needs to be clear. We need to have proper checks and balance rules—myself included. I am unaware about what kind of tint I have.”

Shedding light on the confusion the amendment has caused among common people she stated, “what if my sister bought a car with a dark tint from the manufacturer. I have no idea if I am to remove the tint. Who is to follow the bill?"

Further keeping her view point she added, “we should put rules in place so that manufacturers should bring vehicles with tint that is beyond 70 or 75 per cent?” As the tint is only allowed to be 20% for everyone except the Albino’s and those that have skin conditions.”

These concerns over the Amendment of the Bill have not only been raised by members of parliament but the citizens of Barbados. With one citizen arguing on one of the comments on Facebook, stating “A person at night don’t need tint just the cover of darkness . Cars with tint don’t kill people it is persons with GUNS why is it so hard to understand how the guns getting on the island.”