Friday, 27th June 2025
Saint Lucia to host Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu for OECS Meeting

At a press conference, Prime Minister Pierre announced that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will visit Saint Lucia from June 28 to July 4, 2025.

Saint Lucia: Philip J. Pierre, Prime minister of Saint Lucia has announced that President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be visiting Saint Lucia at the end of June to meet with the heads of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). 

Sharing the details of the visit, PM Pierre at the press conference stated that the Nigerian President will be in Saint Lucia from the 28th of June to the 4th of July 2025. With two of the days June 30th and the 1st of July set for his official visit, while the rest of the days are set to be his personal vacation

The Prime Minister who is also the chairman of the OESC reported that he has extended an official invitation to all the heads of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), to visit Saint Lucia and  join in at the valuable occasion to have a formal interaction with the Nigerian President during the 2 days. 

The historic visit represents a historical and rare opportunity to strengthen the bonds between the African continent and the Caribbean as a major part of the Caribbean citizens have shared heritage with Africa and more specifically, Nigeria. 

The chairman of the OESC says that this compels the Caribbean to continue to strengthen its ties and partnership with Africa, particularly Nigeria in ways that are meaningful and sustainable seeing as the two countries have shared heritage and a historically long standing cultural connection.  

Monica Walker

