SVG surpasses 100,000 visitors, credits addition of Sandals for 25% growth in 2024

In a significant development, St Vincent and the Grenadines has surpassed its tourism numbers with a 25 percent increase in visitor arrivals in 2024. While sharing the development, Tourism Minister Carlos James credited this huge success to the addition of the all-inclusive luxury Caribbean brand to the destination.

He reported that for the first time in the history of the country, the stayover arrivals surpassed 100,000 reaching a total of 101,471 visitors by December 2024. In an official press release, the tourism authority noted that this surge marks a transformative economic boom for the island nation, driving job creation while boosting airlift capacity.

The Minister also noted that this growth represented a 39 percent increase over 2019 figures, which shows that the country has recovered completely post pandemic.

Notably, the 2024 debut of Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines is being widely seen as the major factor behind economic growth which has significantly raised the island’s profile on the international travel stage.

The tourism experts are now describing the growth as the ‘Sandals Effect,’ a phenomenon which is seen in the Caribbean destinations following the addition of this luxury resort. Moreover, a strategic collaboration between Sandals and JetBlue Airways led to the launch of a significant New York to St Vincent route which has further supported the increased tourism figures.

According to Minister James apart from the record setting numbers, the country also earned several major accolades during the past year which included the destination being named the ‘Best Nature Destination’ at the World Travel Awards while the sister island Bequia was highlighted on CNN’s list of Best Places to Travel in 2025.

Furthermore, for 2025, the Tourism Minister unveiled that plans are underway to build on this momentum and attract more visitors to the country with new projects including the groundbreaking of a 250 room Marriott Hotel.

James expressed his optimism and noted that he is particularly pleased with all of the work that is being done and the change to witness the results of the efforts. He also looks forward to the destination meeting its new targets and continuing to offer travellers with a premier choice for their Caribbean holidays.