St Vincent and the Grenadines to mark 45 years of Independence with month-long celebrations

St Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to celebrate 45 years of Independence with a number of events and activities scheduled to take place from throughout this month. The grand celebration comprising of Independence Parade will be held on October 27 followed by a musical concert at Victoria Park.



Several other events are part of the Independence month of activities calendar including Best Village Judging, Sporting events, Madungo Fest and Flag Raising ceremony, to name a few.



This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme ’45 Years of Togetherness, Prosperity & Preservance.’



While inviting everyone to be part of these huge celebrations, the Department of Culture of St Vincent and the Grenadines noted, “Get ready to celebrate 45 years of independence! With parades, concerts, and cultural exhibitions, this year’s anniversary promises to be unforgettable.”



Every year since 1979, the twin island nation has been celebrating its independence on October 27, marked by month long celebrations. This year, the celebrations kicked off on October 9 with the inaugural flight of JetBlue followed by Vincy Heat Match on October 10 and Pink Cap Walk & Rally on October 11, 2024.



The events continued with Vincy Heat matches on October 13 and Jam 45 at Cruise Ship Terminal and Byrea on October 16 and 17, respectively.



Meanwhile, several sporting events are also part of these celebrations which kicked off with cricket matches on October 19 at Park Hill followed by Netball, Football and Volleyball matches at 6 pm.



Yesterday (October 20), the citizens and residents gathered for National Independence Church Service at Kingstown Methodist Church which started at 4 pm.



The celebrations will continue today with Best Village Judging, Flag Raising & Fireworks Display at Cruise Ship Berth.



On October 24, there will be a round table talk, featuring government officials and several stakeholders followed by Masters T20 sporting event on October 25.



Furthermore, sporting events will also take place in North Leeward on October 25 featuring Soccerama & Netball Cup following which families will indulge un a health fair and family fun day named ‘Pinknic’.



The Independence Parade on October 27 will be as exciting as ever with the anticipation that a huge crowd will gather at Victoria Park to witness the auspicious moment which will be followed by an exciting musical concert.



Not only this, but on October 28, there will be Madungo Fest and Master T20 to be held in St Vincent while the celebrations are set to culminate on October 30 with Auto Sports ‘Tarmac Take Over’ Youlou Pan Movement event.

The complete schedule of Independence Month of Activities from October 21 to 30, 2024 is as follows:



October 21

Best Village Judging

Flag Raising and Fireworks Display at Cruise Ship Berth



October 22

Best Village Judging



October 23

Best Village Judging

Master T20



October 24

Best Village Judging

Round Table Talk

Master T20



October 25

Best Village Judging

Master T20

Jam 45 – Police Canteen

Sporting Events, North Leeward

North Leeward Independence Soocerama and Netball Cup, Knockout

Pinknic: Health Fair and Family Fun Day at Chilli Playing Field, Georgetown (1 pm to 6 pm)



October 26

Teen Splash

Mess Color Fete

Sports – Glow Run – NIS to Kingstown from 6 pm onwards

Master T20

Sporting Events, North Leeward

North Leeward Independence Soocerama and Netball Cup, Finals

Invest SVG Everything Vincy Expo Plus – Independence Night from 5 pm to 10 pm



October 27

Independence Parade

Musical Concert at Victoria Park

Master T20

Auto Sports ‘Ignition’

Invest SVG Everything Vincy Expo Plus – Independence Night (10 am to 10 pm)



October 28

Madungo Fest

Masters T20



October 30

Auto Sports ‘Tarmac Take Over’ Youlou Pan Movement Event





The entry to all these events are free of cost and citizens and residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged by the Government officials to participate and show their enthusiasm on the occasion of the country’s 45th Independence.