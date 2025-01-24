Carriacou and Petite Martinique Carnival ‘Kayak Mas’ set to return from Feb 26-Mar 4

The organisers have further shared the schedule for the upcoming Carriacou and Petite Martinique Carnival 2025.

Grenada: The highly anticipated Carriacou and Petite Martinique Carnival which is dubbed as ‘Kayak Mas’ is all set to take place from February 26 to March 4, 2025. The carnival on the sister islands of Grenada is celebrated for its cultural richness and reputation as one of the Caribbean’s safest carnival festivals.

The carnival is a pre-Lenten festival which is celebrated every year on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. Known for its vibrant parades, unique Shakespeare Mas and rich cultural traditions, it is a testament to the enduring heritage and spirit of the island.

The organisers are claiming that this year’ event promises to be a showcase of tradition and resilience. The 2025 edition holds a huge significance following the recent inscription of the unique Shakespeare Mas of Carriacou on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. This recognition showcases the island’s dedication to preserving its traditions.

According to the information, Kayak Mas 2025 will be held under the theme of ‘De Spirit of the Mas Lives On After the Storm.’ The theme will reflect the island’s recovery and spirit of unity after the passage of Hurricane Beryl which caused havoc on both the islands in July 2024.

While traditionally the carnival featured competitions including the Queen Show, Calypso Monarch and Soca Monarch but this year the organisers will focus more on showcasing the cultural heritage and artistry of the sister islands. Moreover, several notable performers will take center stage to present their most memorable works during the competitive events.

Schedule for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Carnival 2025

The organisers have further shared the schedule for the upcoming Carriacou and Petite Martinique Carnival 2025. Kicking off on Wednesday, February 26 with Final Road Show, the carnival will continue through March 4, culminating with the Shakespeare Mas and Last Lap.

Wednesday, February 26 – Final Road Show

Thursday, February 27 – Calypso Showcase

Friday, February 28 – Soca and Groovy Showcase

Monday, March 3 – J'ouvert and T-Shirt Mas

Tuesday, March 4 – Shakespeare Mas and Last Lap

Moreover, to support the recovery efforts, the festival this year has been scaled down in a bid to encourage local promoters to host events to generate revenue. Also, villages are encouraged to host Camboulay celebrations on Carnival Sunday to revive community spirit across the islands.