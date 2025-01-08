Starting today: UK requires ETA for residents of visa-free countries

This new system has been introduced by the United Kingdom in a bid to boost security on their border and to ensure the legitimacy of the travellers arriving to the country

The United Kingdom has implemented a new system named ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ from today (January 8, 2025) onwards. This will bring major changes to travel requirements for travelers from across 48 countries including 10 countries in the Eastern Caribbean.

This new rule demands all travellers from visa-exempt nations to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter or transit through the UK. While earlier these travellers could visit the United Kingdom without any additional requirements, now they will have to complete this mandatory digital authorization process.

Notably, the new system does not alter or change the visa free status for the citizens of Eastern Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago, rather it is just an important step for travel to the UK.

According to the information, this change aligns the UK with global practices in travel security and immigration management.

What is Electronic Travel Authorisation?

The ETA is not a visa but a travel authorisation to streamline entry processes into the UK while ensuring robust security. The citizens of all Eastern Caribbean countries retain visa-free access to the UK and the ETA simply adds an additional layer of security and is a digital pre-clearance step.

The officials said that it is a digital document designed to boost the border security of UK by pre-screening travellers. It needs eligible visitors to complete an online application process and get authorisation before visiting the UK.

What you need to know

The ETA is needed by citizens of visa-exempt nations visiting the UK for business, tourism, short term studies or family visits and also by travellers transiting through the UK.

Travellers seeking to visit UK or transit through it can apply for ETA online by submitting their applications via the official UK government website or the UK ETA app which is available on both Android and IOS devices.

The requirements to apply for the ETA is a valid passport, an email address, a credit or debit card and to pay a fee of £10 (USD 12.49). These applications are expected to be processes within three working days, but the UK government is encouraging the travellers to apply earlier and avoid any delays in their travel plans.

Additionally, the ETA will remain valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever will come first. The document will allow several entries to the UK for stays up to six months each.

Meanwhile, some individuals are exempted from this requirement if they hold a valid visa for the UK, have permission to live work or study in the UK, are a British or Irish citizens, are travelling with a British Overseas Territories citizen passport, live in Ireland or are travelling from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man.

ETA vs ETIAS

The ETA system is not to be confused with Europe’s ETIAS which is a similar requirement as ETA is specific to the UK and is required for the ones travelling only to the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) applies to non-EU citizens travelling to Schengen Zone nations and this system is also scheduled to be launched later this year.

Both these systems showcase the global push for digital travel authorisation to boost security and improve immigration management.