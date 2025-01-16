Friday, 17th January 2025
Bigger and Better: Mashramani 2025 set to return in Guyana from Jan 17-Feb 23

The annual Mashramani festival is all set to kick off tomorrow with people preparing to participate in the number of events and activities taking place throughout the month

Thursday, 16th January 2025

Guyana: The annual Mashramani 2025 festival in Guyana is returning this year, promising even more excitement, cultural diversity and festive cheer. Between January 17 and February 23, a number of events and activities with the aim of celebrating Guyana becoming a Republic in 1970. 

While unveiling this year’s calendar of events, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports said, “Mashramani 2025 has gotten bigger and better with more exciting events.” From energetic concerts to colourful parades, the calendar has something for everyone to enjoy.

With preparations already underway for the upcoming festival, Culture Minister Charles Ramson Jr is confident that they are pulling off the country’s largest and one of the most electrifying Mashramani celebrations. Officially launched in November last year, this year’s festival will be observed across the nation under the theme ‘Expressing our culture and creativity as One Guyana.’

Some of the main events which will be held as part of the festival are Masharama, Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch, Sphashramani, Dancehall Monarch, Chutney Monarch and Costume and Float Parade. 

Minister Ramson Jr said that the early preparations kicked off to ensure that this edition of the festival is one of the biggest and better. He expressed his confidence that the early preparations this year will result in huge success. 

Kicking off on January 17 with Banks Mash in De Avenue, the festival will culminate on February 23 with the main event of Masharama. 

Complete Calendar of Events for Mashramani 2025 

January 17 – Banks Mash In De Avenue at main street (4 pm)
January 24 - Banks Mash In De Avenue at main street (4 pm)
January 25 – Mashramani Pop Up Concert at Anna Regina Car Park (5 pm)
January 26 – Republic Bank Panorama Launch Party at Seawall Band Stand (5 pm)
January 31 – Mash In De Avenue at main street (4 pm)
February 2 – Mashramani Pop Up Concert at West Mall Region 3 (5 pm)
February 7 – Banks In De Avenue at main street (4 pm)
February 8 – Mashramani Pop Up Concert at Bath Settlement (4 pm)
February 14 – Banks In De Avenue at main street (4 pm)
February 15 – Soca Monarch Finals at Georgetown Bus Park Linden (9 pm)
February 16 – Dancehall Monarch at 1823 Monument Site Kitty Seawall (10 pm)
February 16 – Chutney Monarch at Classic Hotel Parking Lot Region 6 (8 pm)
February 18 to 21 – A Taste of Guyana at main street (4 pm)
February 19 – Mashramani Panorama Steel Band Competition at Kingston Beach (6 pm)
February 20 – Calypso Monarch Final at main street (7 pm)
February 21 – One Guyana Mashramani Energy Champion of Champions Concert at main street (8 pm)
February 22 – Splashramani at Guyana National Stadium (8 pm)
February 22 – Republic Flag Raising at Public Buildings (8 pm)
February 23 – Costume and Float Parade at Georgetown (11 am)
February 23 – Masharama at Kingston Beach (8 pm)

Monica Walker

