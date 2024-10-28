St Vincent and the Grenadines marks 45 Years of Independence with major economic and social support initiatives
He announced five percent additional tax free salary for all nurses, nursing assistants and nursing aides until December 2025, costing over $2 million.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a significant development, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has made special announcements on the occasion of St Vincent and the Grenadines' 45th Independence Day. The island nation celebrates its independence annually on October 27.
There will also be a VAT relief for domestic consumers of electricity up to 250 units (kilowatt hours) and this will be continued indefinitely. Duty-free concession on cement has also been extended indefinitely.
There will be record 104 national scholarships, national exhibitions, special awards and bursaries for universities to be issued, costing at $30 million.
Government has also decided to pay student loans for December 2024, costing $200K with the interest rate being 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, all primary and secondary school teachers and 2nd year students at SVGVV will receive free new laptops early 2025, costing $3 million.
Several other special announcements for locals of St Vincent and the Grenadines are as follows:
- December 2024 – February 2025, a special cost of living allowance (COLA special) of $175 monthly for 3k means-tested, particularly vulnerable households
- The Consumer Protection Act and the Price and Distribution of Goods Act will be utilized to the fullest to curtail price gouging by unscrupulous retailers
- Duty-free concessions on barrels will continue until Jan 31, 2025
- Payout of approximately $500,000 to the Police for 2024 T20 WC will be effected shortly
- Increased allowances for particular categories of public employees, including aggrieved police officers, junior doctors, and some others, 2025
- Further beefing up of citizen security in situations, including the Law Courts, the Police Force, the Coast Guard, the Prisons, and the National Commission on Crime Prevention
- They will spearhead the establishment of a Semi-Professional Football League in conjunction with the private sector, football clubs, and the SVGFF
- The Sports Department will be restructured to ensure optimal functioning
- National orchestra and National choir to be established
- The housing Repair and Reconstruction programme will continue unabated until all volcano and Beryl-affected homes are re-stored
- $600 monthly from October for Beryl affected Unemployed heads of households; owners of micro-enterprises; farmers + farm workers + fishers and their crew; and workers laid off in the tourism sector via ATM cards (To be continued in 2025) - Cost $15M
- 320 new SET workers to begin in November, a $200 increase for college graduate SET employees, and $300 increase for university graduate SET employees
