St Vincent and the Grenadines marks 45 Years of Independence with major economic and social support initiatives

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a significant development, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has made special announcements on the occasion of St Vincent and the Grenadines' 45th Independence Day. The island nation celebrates its independence annually on October 27.



He announced five percent additional tax free salary for all nurses, nursing assistants and nursing aides until December 2025, costing over $2 million.



There will also be a VAT relief for domestic consumers of electricity up to 250 units (kilowatt hours) and this will be continued indefinitely. Duty-free concession on cement has also been extended indefinitely.



There will be record 104 national scholarships, national exhibitions, special awards and bursaries for universities to be issued, costing at $30 million.



Government has also decided to pay student loans for December 2024, costing $200K with the interest rate being 4.5 percent. Meanwhile, all primary and secondary school teachers and 2nd year students at SVGVV will receive free new laptops early 2025, costing $3 million.

Several other special announcements for locals of St Vincent and the Grenadines are as follows: