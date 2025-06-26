Breaking: Kittitian model Joshua Sterling is dating renowned Indian singer Sunanda Sharma

Joshua Sterling and Sunanda Sharma drops the cutest hint about their relationship status, sending a wave of happiness, love and emotions across social media.

St Kitts and Nevis: British Kittitian model Joshua Sterling has officially confirmed his relationship with renowned Indian singer Sunanda Sharma. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted romantic pictures on their official accounts earlier today.

The Indian singer took the internet by storm by being the first to post a series of cozy and visually charming photos with a caption, “He said, ‘Let’s not tell anyone yet.’ I said, Let’s post it,” along with the hashtag ‘New Beginnings,' confirming her relationship.

Netizens began calling Sterling the ‘mystery man’ as his face was not visible, but the couple is seen holding hands. However, just a few hours later, the model took to Instagram and shared the same pictures along with the caption, “Looks like the secret is out,” and tagged Sunanda Sharma in the same.

The couple shared the pictures from London, United Kingdom, suggesting that they both are living together there.

Fans flooded their post with love and congratulations with one saying, “We love a hard launch.” Several others dropped heart and evil eye emoticons, showing their complete adoration and good wishes for the happy couple.

With the official reveal, fans are now even more excited to see more pictures of the couple together and learn about the story of how their relationship began.

Notably, Sunanda Shamra is a well-known name in the Punjabi music industry. She became popular with the hit song ‘Jaani Tera Naa’ following which she dropped several other hits including ‘Duji Vaar Pyaar’ and ‘Billi Ankh’.

Meanwhile, Joshua Sterling lives in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire and is a recruitment consultant as well as model. Currently, he is the Global Talent Acquistion Partner at Bloomberg leveraging his expertise in talent acquisition and management to drive business growth and innovation.

As evident from his LinkedIn profile, Joshua Sterling has built a strong professional network and showcases his experience and achievements in the field. He has also worked for a leading global recruitment agency and has modelled for several international brands. Additionally, he is a graduate of Nottingham Law School.