Actor Derek Dixon sues billionaire Tyler Perry for $260M over alleged years of abuse

Dixon claims he first met Tyler Perry in 2019, when the acclaimed writer, director, and producer allegedly approached him in a crowd and requested his phone number.

Los Angeles: Tyler Perry, 55-year-old billionaire is being sued for $260 million over sexual assault charges by Derek Dixon, one of the actors in the hit series by Tyler Perry’s media house “The Oval.” Dixon claims that Perry has been assaulting him for years and he is seeking at least $260m in damages.

According to the information, the lawsuit was filed last week in Los Angeles by the actor and it first came to light on Tuesday, accusing the billionaire and film industry mogul of alleged sexual harrasment, workplace gender-based violence as well as sexual assault by using force and threats to sexually assault Dixon who was his employee at the time.

It is reported that the victim and the accused met in 2019 in one of the events hosted by Perry when the latter picked Dixon out of the crowd of employees who were present at the party and started to have a conversation with him and asked about his employment status and whether or not he was an actor.

Perry proceeded to ask for his number suggesting that he might have a role for him, he began texting Dixon asking about his aspirations and goals; and proceeded to offer him a role in one of his series and promised him that it was a small role that could later grow into a lot bigger role, therefore setting a stage for a series of escalating quid pro quo offers.

The lawsuit claims that Perry used his position and made sexual advancements on the actor while leveraging his career by promising him progression. The actor of The Oval says that he could not directly reject the sexual advancements or file for a sexual harassment case inthe company as he feared for his employment status once he reported. Making him feel trapped as Perry held direct control over the actors livelihood, compensation and creative opportunities. Saying that whenever he did not respond favorably to his advancements he was met with retaliation.

Dixon recalls in his lawsuit that, shortly after taking the offer Tyler invited him over to his house for some drinks, because he was drunk Perry urged him not to drive home and instead stay in one of his guest house and Derek agreed because he was tired and proceeded to the extra guest room he was shown by Perry, not knowing that this was one of his tactics so he could sexually assault him. Derek proceeded to the bed with his underwear, due to the fact he did not have any pajamas. A few moments after, he felt someone else slip into his bed and began rubbing his body and inner thighs in a sexually suggestive manner.

The lawsuit describes multiple incidents of sexual assault and harrassment that were conducted by Perry over his employee Derek Dixon, including text messages with sexually suggestive language and flirtations.

The $260 million lawsuit alleges that Perry has a troubling pattern of exploiting the vulnerable and people who look up to him like the likes of “Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Sean “P-Diddy” who also used their success money, influence and positions to molest, abuse, and sexually assault impressionable and vulnerable employees or those under them.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry’s lawyer Matthew Boyd, said that the lawsuit appears to only be a scam as well as exploitation by an individual who got close to Perry however Perry will not be shaken down by any of these accusations.