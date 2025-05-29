Trinidad: Joshua Regrello’s 31-hr steelpan marathon officially recognised by Guinness World Records

Trinidad and Tobago: Joshua Regrello’s 31 hours of playing the steelpan continuously has been officially accepted into the Guinness World Records. At the age of 28, the Trinidadian’s achievement was published on the Guinness World Records website on Wednesday.

The website mentioned that the longest marathon playing steel drums in 31 hours, and it was achieved by Joshua Regrello of Trinidad and Tobago who lives in San Fernando constituency on December 27, 2024. It added that Joshua Regrello is a talented steelpan musician from Trinidad and Tobago who has been performing steel pan drums for 24 years now.

In December 2024, the locals of Trinidad and Tobago rallied around Regrello as he aimed to set the record for the longest marathon playing the steelpan. His performance which took place at WACK 90.1 FM’s studio in San Fernando attracted a number of fans as well as celebrities rallying him on.

According to the information, Regrello began his quest to make a Guinness World Record at 6:28 am on December 27 and delivered a repertoire of calypso, soca and even on the spot requests from visiting artistes for more than 31 hours.

Despite the busy schedule, Regrello paused only twice for a break of 25 minutes, one of which was after 17 hours for a bathroom run and later for a quick power nap. With just eight seconds to go, the musician raised his left hand in victory, his right gliding through the final notes of Inventor by Olatunji. He further capped off the marathon performance with the Trinidad and Tobago’s national anthem.

Back then, the pannist said that he believes he could have reached 35 hours, and he only stopped because he had initially set the timer for 31 hours. He further said that the record attempt strived to showcase the global potential of steelpan and motivate innovative careers in the performing arts.

Joshua was overwhelmed with the response he got during the performance, particularly the steady stream of online viewers.