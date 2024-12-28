Joshua Regrello makes Guinness World Record for Longest Playing Steelpan Marathon

The pannist began his 30 hour long performance at 6 am on December 27 and continued playing non-stop till December 28, to successfully make the Guinness World Record

Trinidad and Tobago: Joshua Regrello has successfully completed his 30-hour long musical marathon to create the first ever Guinness World Record for the Longest Playing Steelpan performance. Hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, the 26-year-old has achieved this significant milestone and has become the first person to play this instrument for 30 hours.

During this tough but exciting journey, he gained a lot of love from across the island nation and the wider Caribbean region. Even after completing the 30 hour mark, the pannist didn't stop playing and continued to do so to showcase his love for the national instrument and to celebrate his massive achievement.

From 6 am on December 27 to 12 30 pm on December 28, Regrello played 30 hours of steelpan music to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the first ever longest playing steelpan marathon record. The event took place at the Wack Radio station located on Coffee Street, San Fernando.

Regrello was accompanied and supported by his friends along the way with several of them joining him on stage in an attempt to keep the energy alive. These included Rome, Violinist Mr Strings, DJ Ultra Simmo and Soca Artist Voice.

Reportedly, the pannist had to stop for a compulsory 30-minute break earlier in the day as told by the record company but throughout the rest of the time, he played nonstop and was seen using his one hand to play the steelpan while he drank water or grabbed a quick bite.

Joshua Regrello makes two Guinness World Records

Notably, Regrello has made not one but two world records including Longest marathon playing Steelpan and longest marathon playing a chrome musical instrument - the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago - the steelpan.

Minister of Arts and Culture, Randall Mitchell is also present at the Wack Radio Station to support the young musician and extend his congratulations to him. Taking to Facebook, Minister Mitchell said, “Proud moment for Trinidad and Tobago as our very own Joshua Regrello embarks on a historic journey to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon playing the Steelpan at Wack Studio on Coffee Street, San Fernando.”

Regrello garners support of thousands of people both online and offline

Throughout his 30 hour long journey, Joshua Regrello garnered huge support with his fans watching him live through Facebook. His Facebook live had over 10000 likes and 18000 comments, with people expressing their pride over this young man.

A user named Malcolm noted, " Congratulations from St. Maarten. You challenged yourself. You inspired us. You broke record. You connected us.We are embolden by your courage, strength and ambition. Kudos!”

Another user commented, “He made Trinidad proud I hope he gets a nice all inclusive vacation after this!”

With this achievement, Regrello has further solidified Trinidad and Tobago’s position as the land of the steelpan and has also secured his place as the one responsible for this amazing and masterful experience.

Apart from everyone supporting him live, hundreds of people gathered in and outside Wack 90.1fm Radio Station at Coffee Street in San Fernando on Saturday 28th December 2024 to witness Joshua Regrello's final minutes at gaining the Guinness Record for the Longest Marathon Playing Steelpan.

A screen was also mounted outside the radio station for members of the public to gather and view history in the making.

People were seen holding the national flags of Trinidad and Tobago and waving them high as they cheered for Joshua while standing outside the radio station. Some were also seen dancing and celebrating on the streets as they witnessed history in making.

Who is Joshua Regrello

Known as the Panman, Regrello has been playing the national instrument steelpan for almost all his life. The 26-year-old musician said that he has been playing pan for 23 years now and was practically born into a panyard.

He was born to father Junia Regrello, Former Mayor of San Fernando and former manager of Skiffle Bunch Steel Orchestra. Earlier during an interview, he told that at the age of three, he began playing around with the souvenir pans following which his father brought home an actual pan for him.

In 2021, he released his first album titled ‘De Pan Man’ which featured 14 covers that he did over the previous two years. Joshua described it as a multi genre album featuring soca, calypso, bhajans, conscious reggae and soca parang.