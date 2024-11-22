LIAT 2020 Expands Horizons, adds 3rd Embraer E145 aircraft and launches Guyana route

The new addition of aircraft takes the ERJ145 fleet's count to three and total aircraft count to six.

The revived regional air carrier, LIAT 2020, on Thursday, announced the arrival of its third Embraer E145 aircraft having registration number of 5N-BUV as part of its growing fleet. This latest addition showcases the carrier’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings across the Caribbean.

The airline is also aiming to expand its reach to new destinations and provide reliable travel solutions for the Christmas season and beyond.

According to the information, Embraer E145 is renowned for its sleek and efficient design which is ideal for serving LIAT’s regional routes with a combination of comfort, speed and dependability. The aircraft boasts a seating capacity of up to 50 passengers and the jet offers a cozy as well as spacious cabin arrangement that will provide a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers travelling between Caribbean destinations.

Its compact yet powerful configuration will allow swift boarding as well as deplaning that will ensure efficient turnarounds on each flight leg.

The airline which was recently revived by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is expanding its network across the Caribbean, becoming the premier airline of the region.

Within a few months of the airline coming back to the market, it has already begun services to Barbados, Antigua, Grenada, Dominica, St Vincent, St Kitts and Nevis and now Guyana.

Antigua and Barbuda celebrate launch of new LIAT 20 service into Guyana

The airline recently launched its flights to Guyana, marking yet new milestone for regional travel.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda celebrated the launch of LIAT 20’s new flight from V C Bird International Airport, Antigua to Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport on November 19, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James, LIAT 20 CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam, and Chairman Ambassador Davin Joseph, along with other Antiguan officials celebrated the launch of the route which is expected to bring the Caribbean closer together.

Antiguan officials celebrates launch of new route at Guyana airport The Antiguan officials were given a warm welcome by Minister of Public Works of Guyana, Bishop Juan A. Edghill and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh along with other officials from Guyana’s airport authority.

During the welcome ceremony which marked the inaugural flight, CEO of the airline Hafsah Abdulsalam said described the ceremony as a proud moment for regional travel and emphasised Guyana’s growing potential as a destination. She added that the airline wants travellers to know they can count on them to deliver not just connectivity but also a premier experience.

This new service also promises to enhance accessibility and broaden travel opportunities for leisure and business purposes.