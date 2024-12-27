Joshua Regrello begins 30-hr Steelpan Marathon to set Guinness World Record

The 26-year-old musician started his marathon with a song of praise at 6 am today and will be attempting to play the steelpan for a total of thirty hours

Joshua Regrello has started his 30-hour musical marathon to create first ever Guinness World Record for the "longest steelpan playing" performance.

The 26-year-old musician, hailing from Trinidad and Tobago started his marathon with a song of praise at 6 am today and will be attempting to play the steelpan for a total of thirty hours, finishing the marathon at 12 pm on December 28, 2024.

What is a Steelpan Marathon?

A Steelpan Marathon refers to an event where the player aims to play their instrument for a longer period of time. It's a testament to the player's skill, stamina, and dedication to the steelpan.

Joshua Regrello will be playing the steelpan nonstop for 30 hours, in an attempt to make the first ever world record in this category.

The musician confirmed that it will be a nonstop performance with just five-minute break each hour.

Joshua Regrello to Set 2 World Records

Regrello said that he will be setting not one but two records including longest marathon playing Steelpan and longest marathon playing a chrome Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago Steelpan.

With successful completion of this marathon, Joshua Regrello will get himself registered in the Guinness World Record book, taking the name of his country to new heights. He said that as of now Guinness does not have any record holder for what he is about to attempt.

Regrello invites locals for support

Regrello who made the announcement through his social media pages invited everyone to support him online or offline in this major endeavour.

He outlined, “Visit Wack Radio, Coffee Street! Join me on this historic journey and be part of the action—whether live or virtually! Tune in to the livestream or come down to the venue to cheer me on in person. If you want to be a part of the live audience, contact @lgstagemanagement Streaming live on all Wack TV and Joshua Regrello’s platforms.”

Significance of Longest Steelpan Playing world record for Trinidad and Tobago

Notably, the steel pan is a symbol of cultural heritage in Trinidad and Tobago, and it is a natural instrument of the twin island nation and holds utmost important for the locals.

With this new Guinness record, the country’s national instrument will reach new heights with the locals supporting Regrello with full enthusiasm.

Several of them are taking to social media to express their support with one saying, “Steel pan to the world, continue making Trinidad and Tobago proud.” Another local named Meera said, “Yóur joy of playing will make this a breeze for you. Take it away. The record is yours.”