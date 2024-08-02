Pan Trinbago all set to promote Steelpan as celebratory month starts

Moore who is also the President of Pan Trinbago said that her organization aims to foster cultural diplomacy and create awareness about the instrument as August is celebrated as “Steelpan Month”.

As World Steelpan Day approaches on August 11, Trinidad and Tobago Pan Trinbago’s Beverly Ramsey Moore has taken responsibility to promote the country’s national instrument.

Notably, Pan Trinbago is the world governing body of the steelpan, it is on the mark of delivering the relevance of steelpan in 21st century.

This month, the organization is celebrating two milestones that is pan’s legal recognition as the national instrument and the first anniversary of the United Nation’s declaration of World Steelpan Day.

Beverly Ramsey Moore significantly outlined that such celebrations not only emphasize on the nations’ rich cultural legacy but also serve as a leading path towards the future where steelpan continues to inspire and unite across borders.

She further stated that the organization has started providing platforms to showcase steelpan bands locally and internationally. Steelpan has great significance as it stands as a symbol of the national identity and cultural heritage that fills the gender, religion and class differences.

Pan Trinbago, considering the same has introduced the list of events under the theme ‘Harmony in Heritage: Celebrating Steelpan’s Global Ascendancy.’ The organization is encouraging the nationals to actively participate in promoting the national instrument.

“Join us this August for steelpan Month as we commemorate the first anniversary of World Steelpan Day and the Steelpan’s official recognition as Trinidad and Tobago’s national instrument,” quoted the Pan Trinbago.

August, marked as the Steelpan month, the event schedule was unveiled by the Governing body of Steelpan. The list to this is as follows-

August 2, 2024: Ensemble Qualifying Round – Steelpan is more Beautiful 2024 at 7 pm. The show will spread its magic for six days, that is August 2 to August 7, 2024

August 3, 2024: Laventille Steel Band Foundation – Steelband Street Parade at 1:00 pm

August 4, 2024: Pan Ecstasy 2 – A tribute to Ken “Professor” Philmore presented by Pan Trinbago’s South Central Region at 5:00 pm

August 5, 2024: Art Exhibition Series: Gallery Hop Edition at 10 am, each day from August 5 to August 10, 2024

August 7, 2024: South Central Region Preliminary Judging- Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024 at 6:30 pm

August 9, 2024: World Steelpan Conference - “From Roots to Recognition: Steelpan’s Journey to Global Acclaim” at 9 am

August 13, 2024: Orchestra Qualifying Round – Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024 at 7 pm from August 13 to August 15, 2024

August 17, 2024: Ensemble Finals Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024 at 7 pm

August 18, 2024: Annual Church Service & Blessing of the Flags at 10 am

August 21, 2024: Pan & Powder Parade 2024 at 5 pm

August 24, 2024: Orchestra Finals Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024 at 7 pm

August 31, 2024: Pan on D’Avenue Steelband Parade at 5 pm

Yesterday, August 1, 2024, had great celebrations as African Emancipation Day in the country that set the streets vibrant. Under the celebrations, the parade was held that was followed by the stage show.

The Parade showcased vibrant African attire, embracing the cultural beauty and celebrated the freedom gained in 1833 with the introduction of Slavery Abolition Act 1833.