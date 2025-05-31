American rapper Offset seeks spousal support from Cardi B amid divorce battle

American rapper and singer Offset is seeking spousal support from Cardi B as their high-profile divorce continues to unfold, as per a new report from verified sources. In recently filed court documents, Offset reportedly amended his original divorce response and included a request for financial support Cardi B however he did not specify any particular amount.

The American couple, who have been married since 2017 and have three children together, have had a famously rocky relationship which have been marked by reconciliations, public breakups as well as allegations of infidelity.

Initially, Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024 as she cited irreconcilable differences and asked for primary custody of their children.

According to the information, Offset’s revised filing still seeks joint legal as well as physical custody but with the children especially residing with Cardi B. This request for spousal support by Offset is seen as a major move, particularly considering both artists have achieved huge financial success in their own right. In particular, Cardi B, has built a massive brand outside of music which includes acting roles, endorsement deals and business ventures.

As of now, Cardi B has not responded to this legal move by Offset publicly and the court has not yet ruled on any support towards such arrangements. The proceedings are ongoing and they continue to attract intense media attention because of the couple’s celebrity status and complex history of their relationship.

However, during Cardi B’s early morning screaming session regarding her long-standing divorce, she disclosed that Offset has only seen their last child, Blossom, for a total of five times in her entire life. She was born in September 2024.

Carbi B further claimed that Offset has not paid any bills on a house which is in both their names where he is presently residing. She claims that he brings other women into the residence and has not paid any bills on the house for a year now. According to her, she has been keeping these secrets in order to protect her former partner’s image since long now.