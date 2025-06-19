Kes the Band creates history, becomes 1st Soca act to headline sold-out show in Toronto

Led by frontman Kees Dieffenthaller, the band made Canadian history as the first soca act to headline and perform on that stage.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kes the band, a local R&B group from Trinidad and Tobago made history as the first Soca act to headline Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Held on June 14, 2025, the show was sold out with over 16,000 people in attendance.

The band was led by frontman Kees Dieffenthaller and it made Canadian history by becoming the first soca artist to headline and perform at that stage. This was special for the band as they are celebrating a milestone of 20 years in the business this year.

Apart from Kes the Band, the event welcomed Yung Bredda who delivered a standout performance, holding his own alongside a stellar lineup that included David Rudder, Voice, Rabi B, Teddyson John and Tessanne Chin.

According to the organisers, the concert was exceptional from start to finish as it was masterfully planned, perfectly executed and electric with energy the entire time. They added, “This was more than just a concert. It was a moment for the culture. Big up to Kes the Band, SosFest, Live Nation, and everyone who helped bring this historic night to life.”

Following the highly successful concert, the band also took to its official Facebook account to say, “We Give Eternal Thanks. WOW!!! Words cannot express!! We made HISTORY Toronto. Sold out the @budweiser with SOCA!! Thankyou everyone.”

Meanwhile several music enthusiasts also took to social media to share glimpses of the amazing night and call it an ‘incredible’ event. A user named Anjanie Singh noted, “Kes the Band what a show the vibes was just wow amazing… to say the night was incredible was an understatement it was ￼epic the performance I for once could not miss Kes I missed work ￼for this and hands down let’s just say a great time was had.”

Notably, Kes the Band has maintained its appeal for several years by touring across the United States, Toronto and other global territories. The band even appeared on several international television talk shows in what can only be seen as a progressive step for Soca as well as Trinidad and Tobago.