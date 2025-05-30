Vybz Kartel to be officially crowned ‘King of Dancehall’ at Reggae Sumfest 2025

Jamaica: Dancehall icon of Jamaica Vybz Kartel is all set to be officially crowned as the “King of Dancehall’ at the upcoming Reggae Sumfest 2025. The coronation will take place on July 18 during Night One of the Festival at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

This honour follows discussions between Kartel and the CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich, who is also the promoter of the festival. Kartel has also publicly announced that he will accept this title which was earlier held by Beenie Man since 2009.

"We will be having a new King on opening night," Bogdanovich declared. "Vybz Kartel will be crowned the new King." Bogdanovich made the comments on Wednesday at the Reggae Sumfest Launch at the Iberorstar Hotel in Lilliput, St James.

According to the information, the decision came amid the ongoing debates within the dancehall community regarding who truly holds this prestigious crown, particularly after Kartel’s acclaimed performance last December at his Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica.

It is said that the Night One of the festival promises a high energy lineup featuring renowned dancehall artists including Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Skeng, Shaneil Muir, Govana and D’Yani. This event is also part of a week-long celebration of Jamaica music and its culture, and it will run from July 13 to 19, 2025.

Kartel’s coronation at the upcoming festival marks a major milestone in his career, and it will also strengthen his status in the dancehall genre. This year the festival will be returning for its 34th edition and is anticipated as one to create history.

Bogdanovich also said that this year’s production promises to be 'bigger and better’ as it is being powered by a blockbuster lineup and global momentum which will especially be marked by the influence of Festival Night 1 headliner, World Boss, Vybz Kartel.

While lauding the artiste, the festival’s promoter said that Kartel is a one-man wrecking army who has re-energized dancehall and the music industry in general. He added that the man has a larger than life, cult like following among the all-important 18 to 35 demographic who just cannot get enough of him.

Apart from the Night 1, Festival Night 2, set for Saturday, July 19, is also generating huge momentum with ticket sales exceeding expectations, particularly in global markets such as the UK, Canada, Mexico, the USA, and France, Bogdanowich stated.