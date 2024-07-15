Dezral announced as King of Calypso Monarch 2024

The Lucian Carnival is gracing the shores of Saint Lucia with its pre festivities as the main event is to take a start with J’Ouvert today. The 2024 Calypso Monarch was held and Dezral from the Fire One won the title.

The Government of Saint Lucia presented the trophy to the winner and congratulated for the achievement amid the Lucian Carnival.

The winner Dezral delivered two compelling performances of his songs; De Biggest Gun and A Wish for Fish. His outstanding performance stunned the judges and contributed lots of fun to the night full of high-quality entertainment.

The results for the year 2024 Calypso Monarch Competition released were as follows-

Dezral, announced as King as he won with 785 points from the Fire One Tent

TC Brown, announced as 1st Runner Up with 736 points from the Kaiso Pro’s Tent

Menell, announced as 2nd Runner up with 734 points from South Calypso Tent

Herb Black, announced as Herb black with 733 points from TOT/Soca Village

From the results declared for the Calypso Monarch, there is a difference of just the small numbers among three runner ups. It is even so evident as there was just the difference of 2 points between 1st and 2nd runner up. And, just the difference of 1 point between 2nd and 3rd runner up.

The Winner - Dezral expressed his joy at winning the title. He added, “Winning the Monarch again is surreal. I was confident in not just my performance, but the quality of my songs. It feels good to have songs that can edge out former monarchs and crowd favorites.”

In his words, he mentioned that he won the title again. This is due to the fact that it is for the second time that he claimed the Calypso Monarch Title. Considerably, the Lucian Carnival with the Parade of the Bands at Castries is to spread the magic and energy with the enthusiastic move.