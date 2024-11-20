PM Philip J Pierre to discuss issues surrounding Haiti, Climate Change at India-CARICOM Summit

PM Pierre is expected to engage in high level discussions with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and his counterparts from 13 other CARICOM member states.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre has arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to participate in the highly anticipated India-CARICOM summit 2024 which is set to unfold in a few hours.

PM Pierre is expected to engage in high level discussions with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and his counterparts from 13 other CARICOM member states.

He will be discussing global and regional issues revolving around Haiti, climate change, reform of international financial institutions as well as UN matters.

The Prime Minister is heading the Saint Lucia delegation for the 2nd edition of this summit. He is joining the regional Heads of Government for the event today.

The opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana will feature remarks by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi alongside CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell as well as President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali.

PM Philip J Pierre will remain in Georgetown for the 2nd Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue which is scheduled for November 21-22, 2024. He is accompanied by Commissioner of Police Verne Garde and Attorney General Mondesir to Guyana to dialogue with regional counterparts.

Reportedly, PM Pierre has a tight schedule and he will be discussing a lot of matters with his Indian counterpart, aiming to boost overall ties between India and Saint Lucia. The focus of his discussion will be Climate Change as the Caribbean is highly vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms which cause speedy changes in climate.

While the Saint Lucia Prime Minister himself is taking prompt action to combat the issues related to climate change, he will be urging the Indian leader to join hands with the Caribbean Community in the fight against this severe issue and demand for climate justice from the developed world.

It is to be noted that fourteen CARICOM countries will be meeting the Indian Prime Minister during the summit. The discussions are anticipated to solidify an already robust relationship in areas such as agriculture and food security, economic cooperation, health as well as innovations.

The CARICOM Heads of Government and PM Modi last met in 2019 during the inaugural India-CARICOM summit held on the sidelines of 74th session of UNGA in New York. At that meeting, they discussed cooperation in renewable energy and climate change through a US$150 credit line for India.

This time, both the regions will be looking forward to deepen their relationship in terms of advocacy for small states on the international stage and boost people to people ties.