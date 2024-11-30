Saturday, 30th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Daylight Shooting in Castries, Saint Lucia: One Injured, Suspect Held

Police officials have launched an investigation into this shooting incident which took place near the New Village Entrance on Chaussee Road in Castries at around 5 30 pm yesterday.

Saturday, 30th November 2024

Saint Lucia: A recent shooting incident in Castries, Saint Lucia has sent shockwaves across the island nation. The incident took place on Friday evening, leaving one male severely injured. 

According to the information, the police officials have launched an investigation into this shooting incident which took place near the New Village Entrance on Chaussee Road in Castries at around 5 30 pm yesterday. 

It is said that a male individual was shot by a lone gunman. Following the incident, the victim was transported to the nearest hospital where he is currently being treated for severe gunshot injuries. 

Not only this, but the police officials also managed to get hold off the suspect while he was attempting to flee the crime scene. 

As of now, there are no further details have been provided by the police officials.

The incident marked the second shooting incident which took place in Castries within fifteen days. The last incident on November 28 left one man dead and another in critical condition. This incident took place in broad daylight in an open area near Derek Walcott Square. The victim was identified as Jahiem Papius of Babonneau.

The locals and passersby were left shocked as they witnessed this brutal crime. This also led to locals calling for increased police presence in Castries. 

A local named Venus noted, “The thing is gun shots ringing in the CASTRIES basin has become an everyday thing. Every night you hear automatic rifles going off, maybe the bad boys just testing their equipment. What's very alarming is you don't see or hear any police response to these shots being fired for 20, 30 mins sometimes.”

The videos and photos of the brutal crime scene, showing two men lying on the ground with visible gunshots also went viral, spreading a wave of anxiety and sadness among the locals. 

The homicide count for the year now stands at 73, forcing the officials to take some stringent actions to control the crime scene in Saint Lucia. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Jamaica gov’t to amend environment laws

Saturday, 30th November 2024

Uncategorised

Dr. Douglas: Case had far-reaching implications for democracy and good go...

Saturday, 30th November 2024

Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

LoP Dr Douglas condemns public threats on life of Resident High Court Jud...

Saturday, 30th November 2024

CDF Unveil Art & The City Calendar for Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival
Uncategorised

CDF Unveil Art & The City Calendar for Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival

Saturday, 30th November 2024

Glimpse of last year's Culturama Festival (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis unveils schedule for most anticipated 50th Culturama Festival

Saturday, 30th November 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead of Vincy Mas (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead...

Saturday, 30th November 2024

Cape Air all set to launch new direct flight from St Croix to Nevis on July 12 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Cape Air all set to launch new direct flight from St Croix to Nevis on Ju...

Saturday, 30th November 2024

American-Trinidadian singer Rai Hana to take people on love journeys with new single, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

American-Trinidadian singer Rai Hana to take people on love journeys with...

Saturday, 30th November 2024