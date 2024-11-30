Daylight Shooting in Castries, Saint Lucia: One Injured, Suspect Held

Police officials have launched an investigation into this shooting incident which took place near the New Village Entrance on Chaussee Road in Castries at around 5 30 pm yesterday.

Saint Lucia: A recent shooting incident in Castries, Saint Lucia has sent shockwaves across the island nation. The incident took place on Friday evening, leaving one male severely injured.

According to the information, the police officials have launched an investigation into this shooting incident which took place near the New Village Entrance on Chaussee Road in Castries at around 5 30 pm yesterday.

It is said that a male individual was shot by a lone gunman. Following the incident, the victim was transported to the nearest hospital where he is currently being treated for severe gunshot injuries.

Not only this, but the police officials also managed to get hold off the suspect while he was attempting to flee the crime scene.

As of now, there are no further details have been provided by the police officials.

The incident marked the second shooting incident which took place in Castries within fifteen days. The last incident on November 28 left one man dead and another in critical condition. This incident took place in broad daylight in an open area near Derek Walcott Square. The victim was identified as Jahiem Papius of Babonneau.

The locals and passersby were left shocked as they witnessed this brutal crime. This also led to locals calling for increased police presence in Castries.

A local named Venus noted, “The thing is gun shots ringing in the CASTRIES basin has become an everyday thing. Every night you hear automatic rifles going off, maybe the bad boys just testing their equipment. What's very alarming is you don't see or hear any police response to these shots being fired for 20, 30 mins sometimes.”

The videos and photos of the brutal crime scene, showing two men lying on the ground with visible gunshots also went viral, spreading a wave of anxiety and sadness among the locals.

The homicide count for the year now stands at 73, forcing the officials to take some stringent actions to control the crime scene in Saint Lucia.