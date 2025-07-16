Caribbean Five boost CBI Credibility with new residency requirements

The Caribbean Five offering the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme are set to implement stricter regulations to improve transparency, credibility, and international alignment. The group comprises St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

As part of the proposed changes, the St Kitts and Nevis government has already confirmed that draft regulations will soon be tabled in the parliament. These will introduce a minimum residency requirement, strengthen anti-money laundering (AML) safeguards, and enhance identity verification processes.

In a recent press release, the St Kitts and Nevis CIU added that the goal is to reinforce programme integrity, promote transparency, and maintain alignment with international best practices.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis said that the proposed residency requirement by the Caribbean Five aims to foster a meaningful connection between applicants and their host country, rather than serve as a barrier.

Sources further confirmed that the stakeholders have received feedback from applicants who view the requirement as an opportunity to build a personal connection with their country of citizenship, whether through travel, charitable work, or property investment.

Despite making the residency requirement, the St. Kitts and Nevis Government has also institutionalised biometric identity verification as part of the passport process, and along with an even advanced due diligence.

“This is not a reactive measure. It is a strategic recalibration that promotes international confidence in the OECS region’s due diligence processes and regulatory posture,” stated His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Government further added that they will be realising timelines and operational guidance concerning both residency and biometric requirements in the upcoming months.

The Government noted that the implementation of the biometric system allows for an enhanced identity management, and improves the applicant verification and programme accountability.

Notably, the minimum residency requirement now mandates new citizens to spend a certain amount of time, usually around 30 days, within their host country, usually during the first five years after naturalization.

Meanwhile, the introduction of biometric identity verification as a core component of the passport process represents a material enhancement of identity management, improving both applicant verification as well as programme accountability.

The government further stressed that due diligence is becoming regionally consistent and more thorough which is why virtual interviews, criminal history reviews, source of fund checks and stricter background screenings are being standardised across these five jurisdictions.

Experts claim that this new approach sends a strong message that citizenship should reflect real ties and not just transactions. It is also being said that this bold move comes in response to international partners including the United States, the European Union and others, who have raised concerns over lax vetting and passport misuse.

Several countries have already faced sanctions and warnings over weak compliance measures which prompted this regional overhaul.

By tightening rules and requiring genuine engagement, the Caribbean five aims to safeguard visa‑free travel privileges and preserve global trust in its Citizenship by Investment Programmes. For applicants, this means CBI programmes are becoming more credible, stable and structured around mutual benefit.