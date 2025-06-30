‘Happily Married’: PM Browne fires back at age gap critics after viral St Kitts Music Fest photo

The Prime Minister and his wife attended the 27th edition of the music festival at Warner Park Stadium on June 27.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda joined thousands at the biggest rhythmic concert of St. Kitts Music Festival on Friday Night. The 58-year-old PM shared a beautiful photo with his 34-year-old wife Maria Browne at the St. Kitts Music Festival, sparking buzz on social media about their age gap.

The Prime Minister was seen at the Warner Park Stadium on June 27 along with his wife at the highly anticipated 27th edition of the music festival.

According to the information, Friday night was a night filled with rhythm, unity, and regional pride with PM Browne and his wife joining Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his wife as well as Premier Mark Brantley on the 2nd day of the annual concert.

Browne also took his official social media accounts to share glimpses of himself enjoying the event. He shared a cozy picture with his wife and captioned it, “The Queen and I at St. Kitts Music Festival last night.”

Soon after he shared the picture, it went viral online, with several locals talking about their apparent age gap however PM Browne’s witty response to critics won hearts across the internet.

As one of the users noted, “Can you imagine, Grow up, act you age grandpa cougar,” the Prime Minister responded, “Grandpa Cougar is happily married and firing on all cylinders.

He further replied with humour to another critic saying, “Not on the blue pills as yet, when I get there, I will happily and openly embrace them like my daily multi-vitamins,” and further added, “Viagra stiffens muscles and gristle.”

These replies by the Antiguan leader grabbed attention and made the netizens laud him for publicly showing his love towards his wife. One of the users also said, “Let’s be real: love knows no age, no barriers. As long as there’s respect and happiness, that’s all that matters.”

Notably, the internationally acclaimed festival was held at Warner Park in Basseterre and welcomed sizable crowds from the very first day from St. Kitts and Nevis, across the Caribbean and the diaspora abroad. The festival had visitors pouring in from Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, the United States, Canada, and England.

Prime Minister Drew of St.Kitts and Nevis also shared glimpses with PM Gaston Browne and his wife, welcoming them at the unforgettable festival. He said that the festival was in full swing as of Friday and it is delivering an experience like no other from the energy and vibes that are present from the people to the world class performances on stage, it is an unforgettable vibe.

The spectacular music festival had a top-tier talent lineup including Vybz Kartel, Chronic Law, DJ Terro, Barrington Levy and many more, for a crowd filled with unity and excitement. The three day music festival proved to be nothing but a success for the unmatched cultural and global impact of the St. Kitts Music Festival.