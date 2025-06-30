Biggest Edition Yet: St Kitts Music Festival 2025 draws global crowd, hailed as ‘phenomenal’

The St Kitts Music Festival 2025 attracted massive crowd with Jamaica's Romain Virgil delivering the closing for the festival and marking the final culmination of this year's edition.

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated 2025 edition of the St Kitts Music Festival was a resounding success, with thousands of patrons attended the three-day festival and enjoying several performances by local, regional and international performers, leaving them craving for more.

The festival kicked off on June 26 and continued through June 28, 2025, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Following the culmination of the event, patrons flooded the social media with pictures and videos of themselves enjoying and hailing the music festival a ‘huge success’.

It is being said that the festival delivered an unforgettable experience filled with electrifying performances, cultural celebrations and nonstop energy. From opening night to the final curtain call, the atmosphere was electric, the crowd was vibrant, and the island came alive with unity and music.

Among the standout moments was the Xpress Events VIP experience where Deejay Flames and DJ Tero who elevated the hype with seamless transitions, crowd shaking sets as well as a magnetic presence which had everyone on their feet. Not only this but the VIP vibes were also unmatched as it included flashing lights, hands in the air and patrons soaking in every beat.

Moreover, the main stage lineup featured an incredible mix of international stars, regional powerhouses and local icons. From reggae and dancehall to R&B, Soca and steelpan, each night brought something unique proving once again why St Kitts remains a premier music festival destination.

Some of the main performers of the event included Romain Virgo, Vybz Kartel, Virgil Hodge and Christopher Martin, to name a few.

Patrons say that the 27th edition of the festival will go down in the history as the biggest and most electrifying night ever. Headlined by Vybz Kartel on June 28, the night raised the bar for this festival as it commanded the stage with hit after hit. The audience wasn’t just large, but it was global as fans came in from the United States and the Europe as well as from across the Caribbean region.

Reportedly, music enthusiasts came from Saint Martin, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, Saba, Stacia, Dominica, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Saint Vincent to attend this one in a lifetime event.

The festival not only entertained but also boosted local tourism while empowering creatives and showcasing the rich talent and warm hospitality of the federation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who also attended the last day of the event along with his wife and fellow cabinet members took to Facebook and called it ‘phenomenal’. He expressed his gratitude to Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her dedicated team for executing the biggest and most spectacular Music Festival the island nation has ever seen.

He also thanked everyone who made it great, from the outstanding artistes to the enthusiastic patrons, the people of St Kitts and Nevis and all the visitors who came to share in the experience.