Dominica PM Skerrit, St Kitts FM Denzil Douglas attends Asot Michael’s funeral

Besides political entities, locals from across Antigua and Barbuda also gathered to pay their respects to the St Peters MP Asot Michael who was found dead at his house in Peters on 4 November.

Several Caribbean leaders attended the funeral ceremony of slain Antiguan MP Asot Michael on Friday. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis also paid his respects, alongside the Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Antiguan PM Gaston Browne.

Taking to Facebook, Dr Denzil Douglas expressed his deep and sincere respects to Michael, describing him as a friend and a political comrade. He also recalled the shared travels with late Antiguan MP.

“Our many years of friendship were enriched by shared travels, countless thought-provoking discussions, and cultivated mutual support,” he added.

Describing later Asot Michael as a dynamic and multifaceted figure, Dr Douglas said that he was compassionate and deeply caring.

The Foreign Minister also called Michael’s legacy one of bold ideas and steadfast dedication to the people he served.

While bidding him farewell, he said, “Farewell, my friend. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will live on—in the lives you touched, the dreams you inspired, and the courage you showed in dedicating yourself to a greater purpose.”

Notably, the funeral ceremony of Asot Michael was nothing less than a celebration and it kicked off with a ceremonial procession along Queen Elizabeth Highway where police officials and family members marched alongside hearse followed by tributes by loved ones and government officials.

Born on December 21, 1969, Michael was the youngest of three children and he was brutally killed on November 5, 2024, in Antigua and Barbuda. The politician was found dead lying in a pool of blood at his home.

The police officials are still investigating the killing and have already get hold of a suspect of Jamaica descent, who is presently in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also teamed up with the local police to conduct investigation into this high-level murder investigation.