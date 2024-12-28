Exclusive: Shenseea, Vybz Kartel among first wave of artists revealed for St Kitts Music Festival 2025

The festival is set to take place from June 26 to 28 next year in St Kitts and will attract a huge crowd from across the island and the wider Caribbean region.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Music Festival, the iconic festival of the Caribbean, has officially revealed the first wave of artists for its highly anticipated 2025 edition.

The festival is set to take place from June 26 to 28 next year in St Kitts and Nevis and will attract a huge crowd from across the island and the wider Caribbean region.

Leading the lineup is Akaiiusweet & Tobap, who will be taking the stage for almost one hour followed by the well renowned Kollision Band.

Other performers introduced as part of the lineup are Kes The Band, Dejour, renowned dancehall singer Shenseea, Ayra Starr, Jennifer Hudson and also Jamaica’s dancehall artist Vybz Kartel.

While making the announcement through Facebook, the organisers said, “You asked for more epic performances and we are delivering—bigger and better than ever!”

“Presenting the First Wave of artistes for the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival, happening June 26–28!” they further added.

The 2025 edition promises to be a landmark event for everyone across the globe with the addition of even more exciting names including Vybz Kartel who is returning back to the music industry after almost a decade.

Another artist from Jamaica, Shenseea, is set to make the audience groove at the upcoming festival. She is renowned across the Caribbean especially for her guest appearance in 2021 alongside Roddy Ricch on Kanye West’s song Pure Souls.

St Kitts Music Festival

Launched in 1996, the festival has become over the years to be one of the most attractive musical events in the Caribbean region.

This festival usually takes place in the last week of June and offers the attendees an unforgettable cultural and musical experience. This festival is also known for attracting thousands of music lovers from across the United States, Europe, Canada and the neighbouring island.

With the announcement of the first wave of performers, the anticipation for the St Kitts Music Festival 2025 is building up and fans are looking forward for the reveal of the rest of the lineup for this highly anticipated three day festival.

Early Bird Tickets Live

Notably, the early bird tickets for this upcoming musical festival are available now at the official website of St Kitts Music Festival.

The tickets are available from EC$135 onwards for general admission and EC$430 for VIP admission.

Meanwhile, the VIP Season Pass is available for EC$1300 per person, allowing the music enthusiasts to be part of this festival for all the three days.