Road Jam by Nu Vybes Band International to grace St. Kitts & Nevis 

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Music Festival in St. Kitts and Nevis is to fill the country with the musical magic tomorrow ( June 22, 2024 that is Saturday). Nu Vybes Band International with its special feature would even add grace to the streets of the country.

For the second year in row, the St. Kitts Music Festival kicks off this week with the SKMF (St. Kitts and Nevis Music Festival) Jouvert. The road will feature the popular band Nu Vybes International between the hours of 6am and 11am.

The session will take place at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex and will wind its way on the Bay Road to the National Museum. The route for the road jam has been highlighted which evidently declares that ill will spread all the rhythmic vibes around the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Considerably, the St. Kitts and Nevis Music Festival Jouvert from the Bay Road will proceed up to Fort Street, right on Cayon Street and right on West Square Street. Then, it will turn right on the Bay Road, and back up Fort Street. The early morning jam would culminate at the downtown offices of Gold Sponsor Flow.

Probing ahead, the SKMF Jouvert promises to be a thrilling and magnificent event that would serve as the perfect prelude. This is because this year, the music festival marks its 26th anniversary.

After the road jam takes and end, at 12pm, the St. Kitts and Nevis Music Festival local marketing team kicks off another festival junction. At this, tickets and other valuable gifts will be on offer to the Music Festival Fans.

The event will feature top DJs and the energetic host, 5 star Pino. The two events to be held on the same day would extend joyful times in the country, would mark entertainment at great level.