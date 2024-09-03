Global star Byron Messia makes St Kitts and Nevis proud, wins 2 Caribbean Music Awards

St Kitts and Nevis based global mega star, Byron Messia, has once again made his country proud in the international stage by winning two awards at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards.



Byron took home the Collaboration of the Year award for his hit track Talibans with Burna Boy, a massive accomplishment in his rapidly rising career, and also claimed the Dancehall Song of the Year award for his mega-hit Talibans.



The prestigious event took place on August 29 at Kings Theatre on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The Caribbean Music Awards every year recognises top names of music industry from across the Caribbean and rewards the artists for their global achievements.



During a recent interview in London, Byron Messia expressed on his journey from the small island nation of St Kitts and Nevis to international fame.



He shared the several challenges he faced as an artist from a lesser known region and expressed his gratitude for this huge recognition he has received on the international stage.



He outlined that growing up on the small island of St Kitts, one has to work harder than the average artist to get international recognition, so it feels great to be recognized internationally.



Byron Messia further outlined, “Big up to those who inspired me…Infamous, Nicha B, Highlight, I-Mark. Yeah, I really used to look up to them as a youth”. Big up to producer Shetty Stainless, who gave me my first beat to do my first Dancehall track, ‘Dropped A Letter,’ in 2017.”



Messia has seen significant growth in his career within last two years and is known by every music enthusiast at the present date, showcasing the immense hardwork he had put in making his name.



His recent achievement at the Caribbean Music Awards further solidifies his position as a solid name in the music industry and brought immense pride for the small island nation.



The leaders of St Kitts and Nevis also expressed their pride through Facebook and congratulated the singer on the awards.



Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins said, “I’m incredibly proud of Byron and the name he’s made for himself. Winning these awards shows the power of believing in yourself and your craft. To all creatives, and especially our artists, let this be your inspiration. Keep working, keep pushing—one day, you’ll get there too.”



Several other joined the minister to congratulate him and wished him luck for his future collaborations with other global stars.