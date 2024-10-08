Outrage erupts in Trinidad as Shenseea announced brand ambassador for kids' snacks

Trinidad and Tobago: Controversy surrounds Trinidad and Tobago based Sunshine Snacks after the company which is popular for making kids snacks announced Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea as its new brand ambassador. The announcement sparked outrage among locals who are saying 'Boycott Sunshine Snacks Now'.



According to the information, a local Islamic group First Wave Movement, headed by Umar Abdullah is arguing that the company's choice promotes a lifestyle which poisons young minds and disrespects the values of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and 'This is not the example we want for our children'.



People are claiming that Shenseea is not a role model and cannot be a brand ambassador for this company as her songs are filled with sexually explicit content that promotes disrespect and promiscuity for moral and ethical standards.





"Sunshine Snacks has chosen this artist to represent a KIDS' SNACK Brand – is this the kind of message we want in our homes, schools and communities," questioned the First Wave Movement.