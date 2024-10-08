Outrage erupts in Trinidad as Shenseea announced brand ambassador for kids' snacks
People are claiming that Shenseea is not a role model and her songs are filled with sexually explicit content that promotes disrespect and promiscuity for moral and ethical standards.
Tuesday, 8th October 2024
Trinidad and Tobago: Controversy surrounds Trinidad and Tobago based Sunshine Snacks after the company which is popular for making kids snacks announced Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea as its new brand ambassador. The announcement sparked outrage among locals who are saying 'Boycott Sunshine Snacks Now'.
According to the information, a local Islamic group First Wave Movement, headed by Umar Abdullah is arguing that the company's choice promotes a lifestyle which poisons young minds and disrespects the values of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and 'This is not the example we want for our children'.
People are claiming that Shenseea is not a role model and cannot be a brand ambassador for this company as her songs are filled with sexually explicit content that promotes disrespect and promiscuity for moral and ethical standards.
"Sunshine Snacks has chosen this artist to represent a KIDS' SNACK Brand – is this the kind of message we want in our homes, schools and communities," questioned the First Wave Movement.
The group is of the view that a company with products marketed to school age children should not be affiliated with an artist known for singing adult related content.
Notably, a brand partnership between Jamaican Entertainer Shenseea along with her son and Sunshine snacks was announced last week.Since then, there has been several comments on Social Media as to the suitability of the "Hit & Run" and "Foreplay" singer being aligned with products marketed primarily at children.
Sunshine snacks in a press release stated that the new partnership with the dynamic duo will bring the vibrant energy and relatable family values to the forefront of their future campaigns further helping them to connect with younger audiences while creating authentic, heartwarming and relatable content.
On the other hand, fans of Shenseea have also expressed their outrage against the ones criticising her for the new collaboration. They are saying that local artiste are in shock and hurt that Sunshine snacks bypassed all of them for the Jamaican temptress who have been burning up the Carribean airwaves with her big song "hit and run".
Her fans claim that Shenseea cannot be blamed and neither Sunshine snacks, since they both have responded to the overwhelming popularity of the song that is on the lips of all women and children alike.
