Tuesday, 8th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Outrage erupts in Trinidad as Shenseea announced brand ambassador for kids' snacks

People are claiming that Shenseea is not a role model and her songs are filled with sexually explicit content that promotes disrespect and promiscuity for moral and ethical standards.

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Controversy surrounds Trinidad and Tobago based Sunshine Snacks after the company which is popular for making kids snacks announced Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea as its new brand ambassador. The announcement sparked outrage among locals who are saying 'Boycott Sunshine Snacks Now'.

According to the information, a local Islamic group First Wave Movement, headed by Umar Abdullah is arguing that the company's choice promotes a lifestyle which poisons young minds and disrespects the values of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and 'This is not the example we want for our children'.

People are claiming that Shenseea is not a role model and cannot be a brand ambassador for this company as her songs are filled with sexually explicit content that promotes disrespect and promiscuity for moral and ethical standards. 

"Sunshine Snacks has chosen this artist to represent a KIDS' SNACK Brand – is this the kind of message we want in our homes, schools and communities," questioned the First Wave Movement. 


The group is of the view that a company with products marketed to school age children should not be affiliated with an artist known for singing adult related content.

Notably, a brand partnership between Jamaican Entertainer Shenseea along with her son and Sunshine snacks was announced last week.

Brand Partnership between Shenseea and Sunshine Snacks
Since then, there has been several comments on Social Media as to the suitability of the "Hit & Run" and "Foreplay" singer being aligned with products marketed primarily at children. 

Sunshine snacks in a press release stated that the new partnership with the dynamic duo will bring the vibrant energy and relatable family values to the forefront of their future campaigns further helping them to connect with younger audiences while creating authentic, heartwarming and relatable content.

On the other hand, fans of Shenseea have also expressed their outrage against the ones criticising her for the new collaboration. They are saying that local artiste are in shock and hurt that Sunshine snacks bypassed all of them for the Jamaican temptress who have been burning up the Carribean airwaves with her big song "hit and run".

Her fans claim that Shenseea cannot be blamed and neither Sunshine snacks, since they both have responded to the overwhelming popularity of the song that is on the lips of all women and children alike.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina Sánchez, left, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica.
Uncategorised

Closer ties between Jamaica and Dominican Republic

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
Uncategorised

Construction of new Jamaica Parliament building to Begin in 2021

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Trinidad welcomes 2963 passengers aboard luxurious cruise Ruby Princess
Uncategorised

Trinidad welcomes 2963 passengers aboard luxurious cruise Ruby Princess

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Jamaica: Man found dead in Clarendon with slashed throat PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Man found dead in Clarendon with slashed throat

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Hit &amp; Run by Shenseea and Masicka claims #1 spot on Jamaica YouTube
Uncategorised

Hit & Run by Shenseea, Masicka breaks records, Gets #1 spot on YouTube

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Tourism Minsitry calls villages to register for UN Best Tourism Village 2024 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Tourism Minsitry calls villages to register for UN B...

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Shanique Singh, Jamaica PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Shanique Singh set to represent Jamaica at Miss World stage

Tuesday, 8th October 2024

Jamaica: 25-year-old farmer found dead in pig pen with gunshot wounds (Representative Image)
Caribbean

Jamaica: 25-year-old farmer found dead in pig pen with gunshot wounds

Tuesday, 8th October 2024