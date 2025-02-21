Who will be headlining St Kitts Music Festival 2025? Full lineup revealed
The highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival 2025 is set to take place from June 26 to 28, bringing an electrifying lineup of international, regional, and local artists to the stage.
St Kitts and Nevis: Jamaican sensations Vybz Kartel and Shenseea, as well as American singer Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the highly anticipated St Kitts Music Festival 2025. Renowned as one of the best music festivals in the Caribbean region, the festival will be held from June 26 to 28, 2025 in Basseterre.
Bringing together an electrifying atmosphere along with world class performances, this festival stands as the premier musical experience of the Caribbean.
The full lineup for the 2025 staging of the festival was officially revealed by the Ministry of Tourism and the St Kitts Music Festival Executive Committee during a press conference on Thursday.
The authorities announced additions of Romain Virgo, Barrington Levy, Trilla G, Signal Band, Virgil, Hodge Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Collin Wyatt, Christopher Martin, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law and Spice to the already impressive lineup.
The first wave of artists announced earlier included Vybz Kartel, Jennifer Hudson, Dejour, Ayra Starr, Kes the Band and AkaiiUSweet & Tobap.
During the conference, Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson, emphasized the festival’s significant economic impact, driving increased visitor arrivals, boosting local businesses, and putting more heads in beds. She said that this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience, further positioning St. Kitts as a premier cultural and entertainment destination.
Taking to Facebook, the organisers announced, “This is it, the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival lineup is out, and it is as epic as expected. Check out the full lineup and get ready for three nights of nonstop music, pure energy and legendary moments!”
The organisers further invited the music enthusiasts to purchase their tickets and experience the best music festival of the Caribbean.
Full Schedule of St Kitts Music Festival 2025
The three nights of the festival will comprise of star studded performers including Vybz Kartel, Shenseea and several others. The full lineup and schedule for the festival is as follows:
Thursday, June 26
The festival kicks off with an energetic night of soca, dancehall, and fusion music, featuring:
- Shenseea
- Signal Band
- Trilla-G
- Patrice Roberts
- Yung Brella
- Kes The Band
Friday, June 27
Reggae and dancehall fans will be in for a treat with performances by:
- Vybz Kartel
- Barrington Levy
- Spice
- Jah Vinci
- Chronic Law
- Dejour
- St Kitts Steel
- Orchestra
- DJ Tero
- IDeli Napi
- Collin Wyatt
Saturday, June 28
The grand finale will showcase powerhouse vocals and smooth reggae vibes with:
- Jennifer Hudson
- Ayra Starr
- Romain Virgo
- Christopher Martin
- Abena Amory
- Virgil Hodge
- Nicholas Branker
Early Bird Tickets for St Kitts Music Festival 2025 out now
The early bird tickets for the festival are out now and will be available until March 15, said the organisers. The tickets can be purchase through the official website of the festival and will reportedly begin from EC$135.
The General Admission Early Bird tickets costs at EC$135 each for one night while the VIP: Xpress events are priced at EC$560 for each night and the VVIP: Carambola White Sands Lounge experience costs EC$650 for one night.
Meanwhile, the season pass for VIP: Xpress events costs EC$1560 per person and the season pass for VVIP experience is priced at EC$1,875, allowing patrons to be part of all nights during the St Kitts Music Festival.
The St. Kitts Music Festival is one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated events, attracting thousands of visitors each year. With a mix of legendary and emerging artists, the 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers.
