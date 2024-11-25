Monday, 25th November 2024
Jamaica's Tarique Barrett crowned Mr World Caribbean 2024 in Vietnam

The prestigious title of Mr World 2024 was bagged by Mr Puerto Rico Danny Mejia and Tuan Ngoc Pham from Vietnam was the first runner up while Toni Company from Spain stood out as the second runner up.

Jamaica: In a significant development, Mr World Jamaica, Tarique Barrett has been named as the Mr World Caribbean. The coveted award was bagged by Barrett during the Mr World pageant on November 23, 2024 which was held at NovaWorld in the province of Bình Thuận in Vietnam.

Jamaica’s Tarique Barrett although did not turn out in the Top 20 but was named Mr World Caribbean, making his country proud at the international stage. The 24 year old UWI Mona students who is pursuing a double major in accounts and marketing now holds one of the seven prestigious continental titles. 

The other continental winners of Mr World competition are as follows:

Ngoc Pham – Mr World Asia 

Toni Company – Mr World Europe

Salvador Maria – Mr World Africa

Juan Alberto– Mr World Venezuela 

García Caled – Mr World Americas 

Lochlan Carey – Mr World Oceania

It is to be noted that Tarique Barrett and other continental winners will be staying in Vietnam for a week longer for an official media tour, said that officials of this prestigious pageant. 

Additionally, Barrett’s Beauty with a Purpose Project named ‘Future Entrepreneurs’ was also chosen as one of the top 30 projects in the Mr World competition. 

With this project, he has conducted impactful workshops in schools as well as communities, teaching necessary financial skills such as saving, investing as well as budgeting.

Furthermore, on September 1 this year, the Jamaican model competed against 13 other Mister World Jamaica 2024 candidates at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston and secured the prestigious title of Mr World Jamaica. 

Following him winning this title, he appeared in several interviews and talked about his love for pageantry and representing his island at various regional and international stages.

He also stated that while initially he was an introvert, but the field of pageantry filled him with confidence which is why he will continue to represent his island at future events. 

Monica Walker

