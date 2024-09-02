Jamaica's Return to Mr World: Tarique Barrett to represent island after 26-year hiatus

Jamaica: Tarique Barrett, sponsored by Vigorton, was crowned Mr World Jamaica on Sunday, September 1, 2024. He was awarded by the co-franchise holder of the Miss Jamaica World and Mr. World Jamaica organizations, Dahlia Harris, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.



Barrett was followed by Tavar Brown who is an Electronics Engineer and Dario Lopez who is a Digital Marketing Specialist as they finished 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively while model Keneil McLean and 2023 Rising Star winner Remone Watson made it to Top 5.



According to the information, the 23 year old student of University of the West Indies is pursuing a double major in Accounting and Marketing.

He distinguished himself by winning two fast track challenges including Extreme Sports/Fitness and Beach Body/Swimwear. He also took home the Best Smile sectional prize.



Not only this, but on November 5, 2024, the winner will be travelling to Vietnam to compete for the prestigious Mr World title, with the final event scheduled for November 23 this year.



This year's 11th edition, held in Vietnam, will officially begin on November 5 and culminate with the crowning of the new Mr. World on November 23.



The representation of Jamaica by Tarique Barrett will be marking the island's return to the Mr World competition after a long hiatus of 26 years.



Notably, the Mr World competition was established by the Miss World Organisation in 1996 and is widely known as the most coveted event of its kind. The pageant is being held after a pause of so many years with the last event being held in 2019.



The present titleholder, Jack Heslewood, who is an aerospace engineer from England, was crowned back in August 2019.



The reports also state that Jamaica holds a proud history in the competition, with Richard Nevers placing 4th during the inaugural 1996 event and Kinte Thelwell repeating the same success in 1998.



The Mr World contest in November will be challenging participants from across the world on multiple fronts, including mental prowess, physical fitness, and talent.



The competitors will also engage in intense sports challenges, a top model segment and for the first time will showcase their humanitarian projects. This addition in this pageant will allow participants to leverage their influence as well as platform to create meaningful change in their communities and globally.