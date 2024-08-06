Jamaican athlete Thompson’s narrow loss in Olympics sparks outage among fans

The residents of Mitchell Town in Clarendon, Jamaica and netizens were disappointed when the winner of the men’s 100m final was announced at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Both USA’ Noah Lyles and Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson crossed the line in 9.79 seconds, but Lyles was awarded the gold, with the decision decided by mere milliseconds.

The final picture of the race also shows both the athletes together on the finish line with Thompson’s foot slightly forward than Lyles’, causing a chaos among the residents and the social media users.

Thompson’s family lives in the Clarendon community, where locals gathered yesterday to support the 23-year-old on his Olympic debut. They hosted a watch party and were reportedly disappointed when the final results came out.

The residents were seen lamenting over the judges for not choosing the right individual as the winner at the international games. People were also seen shouting and saying ‘No’ after the results were announced.

Meanwhile, as the video of the residents circulated on social media, netizens expressed their views with several saying that Thompson is the real winner.

“I live in the UK and can see that the Jamaica had win that race,”

wrote a user named Madlane Duncombe while another user said,

" Silver medal at 23 years old on a first Olympic effort is incredible performance! He gives all Jamaicans and us Caribbean people reason to be proud!”

Fans are also claiming that Thompson was robbed after losing by five thousandths of a second, which is one of the narrowest margins recorded. The viewers are taking to social media to express their confusion with how the winner was decided after the final went to a photo finish, leaving the sprinters with an agonizing wait to see who has won.

“Congratulations USA. So now your eyes faster and better than the timing machine. Let is think in peace. Learn the rules fools,”

wrote a person named Ganati while another also called it the most controversial moment saying,

“Something is not right in France.”

Not only this, but Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson after securing the silver medal in the men’s 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games said,

“Everyone loves winners; I wish I could have won the gold today.”

Reflecting critically on his performance, Thompson admitted he should have been more relaxed. The race was claimed by USA’s Noah Lyles, who crossed the line at the same time (9.79s), with the gold decided by mere milliseconds.

He further emphasised,

“I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety and depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become.”

The athlete now hopes to continue his athletic prowess in the 200 meter, the 4x100 relay, and 4x400 relay.