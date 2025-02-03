Byron Messia makes history, wins first Grammy as features artist on Chris Brown’s 11:11

This Grammy victory marks a major milestone for Messia and St Kitts and Nevis, boosting his promising future in the global music scene.

St Kitts and Nevis’ rising star Byron Messia has made history by winning a Grammy as an artist on Chris Brown’s 11:11 album. They took home the award on Sunday for Best R&B Album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Messia who is known for his unique dancehall style gave his contribution to the track ‘Nightmares’ from the deluxe edition of 11:11. This song which blends Messia’s signature style with the smooth R&B vocals of Brown became a fan favourite and showed the Caribbean region’s versatility and growing influence in the global music industry.

Following the victory, Messia took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Chris Brown and his homeland for all the support. He said, “You made it happen for all of us...1st Grammy. [St Kitts] See it Dey. God almighty is He.”

This Grammy victory marks a significant achievement for both the artist and St Kitts and Nevis and with this major recognition, Messia’s future in the music industry looks promising as he continues to make waves both regionally and globally.

Notably, 11:11 was released on November 10, 2023, while 11:11 Deluxe was released on April 11, 2024. The album features guest appearances from Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Maeta, Davido and Lojay while the deluxe edition have additional features from Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley and Mario.

13 more songs were added to 11:11, which has 22 tracks, bringing a total of 35 songs on the 11:11 Deluxe album. 11:11 Deluxe is a triple album that mixes R&B, pop, Afrobeats and dancehall.

Byron Messia - Caribbean's rising artist

Residing in St Kitts but born in Kingston, Jamaica, Byron Messia is the hottest new reggae artist on the scene. His latest project No Love was released in January 2023 with features from dancehall artists like Prince Swanny, Govana, Jahshii and Rytikal and has quickly become a fan favourite currently on Apple Music Top 100 albums in Jamaica.

The lead single from the project, ‘Talibans’, is currently at 44 million views on YouTube and reached #1 on Apple Music in Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts, Grenada, Saint Lucia and various other countries in the West Indies. Talibans debuted at Top 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 while Talibans II with Burna Boy hit spot #174 on the top 200 songs all genres USA at Apple Music.

His another song No Love hit Apple Music Top 100 albums in Jamaica and his growing fame was also recognised internationally as he was cosigned by artists such as Burna Boy, Dave, Stefflon Don, Wretch 32, Davido, Cardi B and Digga D.